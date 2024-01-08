Visas without interview for Romanians. Announcement of the US Embassy

#Visas #interview #Romanians #Announcement #Embassy

The US Embassy in Bucharest announces that Romanians who wish to renew their visas for the US can do so without an interview.

US visas without an interview. The facility offered to eligible Romanians to visit the United States again could help lift visas for the US, Romania being blocked for now due to the high refusal rate.

“The Consular Section of the US Embassy in Romania promotes the visa renewal program without an interview. With the aim of approving a record number of visas for eligible Romanian citizens in fiscal year 2024.

We are pleased to remind visa applicants of the benefits of the no-interview visa renewal program. As part of our plan to improve and simplify visa services.

This program allows applicants who have previously been issued visas to renew them without having to attend a new interview at the US Embassy in Bucharest,” a press release from the US embassy says.

What applicants must do

Visa applicants who wish to benefit from this service should visit the Visa Renewal page. To find out more details about the specific criteria for visa renewal without an interview.

The USTravelDocs interview scheduling webpage will prompt applicants with a series of questions that reflect eligibility criteria for visa renewal.

Eligible applicants will be asked to print the No Interview confirmation page and submit the necessary documents to one of the courier company’s offices in Romania.

The required documents are: passport (valid and previous), DS-160 form confirmation page, recent photos, visa fee receipt/proof of payment, No Interview confirmation page and the appropriate documents depending on the visa category requested.

Ciolacu’s promise regarding lifting the visa regime with the USA

Marcel Ciolacu is convinced that the United States will eliminate visas for Romanians who choose to travel to America.

Visiting Washington at the beginning of last month, the Romanian Prime Minister addressed this topic at an official reception. He also appealed to the US ambassador in Bucharest, Kathleen Kavalec, to support this initiative.

In the speech he gave from the United States, Ciolacu also spoke about the security situation in our country. He listed the crises our country has faced in recent years.

“I am firmly convinced that, with your help, the project of our soul, of all Romanians, but at this moment also the project of the soul of the ambassador of the United States in Romania, the waiver of visas and the Visa Waiver program, will become a reality from the year 2025. We will not be able to overcome this challenge without your help and without your personal involvement”, declared Marcel Ciolacu at a reception intended for Romanians from the Diaspora.

The US Ambassador to Romania, Kathleen Kavalec, emphasized the importance of the strategic partnership between the US and Romania. She was present, along with Marcel Ciolacu, at the reception in Washington. On this occasion, he stated that this partnership “has never been more important than today”.