Vision Pro: a very popular application will point out absent subscribers

Tomorrow pre-orders will open for the Vision Pro in the United States. But the more the days pass, the more bad surprises come one after the other. The latest concerns the absence of Netflix from the visionOS App Store.

If you are a Netflix subscriber, this information may well disappoint you. While we knew that TikTok, Disney+ and even Amazon Prime Video would be available natively on Apple’s new mixed reality headset, Netflix, for its part, decided to simply ignore the accessory. The streaming giant will not develop a visionOS-specific application nor does it intend to port the iPadOS app to the headset.

This is the company that directly confirmed it with Bloomberg. Creating an application specific to visionOS would obviously have cost too much, the return on investment not being assured given the low sales expected at the start of marketing.

But let subscribers to the service rest assured. If a visionOS version or an adaptation of the Netflix app for iPadOS is excluded, the streaming giant explains that it will still be possible to watch your favorite films and series from the browser integrated into the Vision Pro. As on Mac, you will have to go through Safari to go to Netflix.

