Vision Pro is not relevant for our users, Netflix tells Apple – SMARTmania.cz

The CEO of Netflix explained the absence of an app for Vision Pro

According to him, the new platform is not yet relevant enough for their subscribers

But he did not rule out the future arrival of native applications

Pre-sales of augmented reality glasses Apple Vision Pro are already in full swing, but those interested were certainly not pleased with the recent news about how many relatively essential applications will be missing for the novelty from the Cupertino giant. Perhaps the most notable absence was attributed to streaming number one Netflix, which not only does not plan to release a native application for Vision Pro, but also will not allow users to use the application for iPad. Subscribers will thus be dependent only on streaming their favorite movies and series from the browser, which is not very comfortable.

Vision Pro is not relevant to Netflix subscribers

In an interview with the Stratechery server, one of the CEOs of Netflix, specifically Greg Peters, talked about the reasons why the streaming number one has no plans to release an app for Vision Pro. The reasons are quite prosaic – according to Peters, the market for users of augmented reality glasses is only a fraction and not even remotely relevant to Netflix. At the same time, Peters added that Netflix must be careful where it spends its money and not invest in areas where the return is uncertain.

However, Peters indicated that Netflix is ​​not ruling out a future Vision Pro app. “We were always actively discussing how we could help each other,” he said towards Apple. “Sometimes we find a lot of space for our interests to overlap and we can make quick decisions. But other times it takes a little longer,” he added. There is nothing surprising about Netflix’s presence. Despite the relatively large interest that Apple has aroused with its new product, Vision Pro aims at a relatively specific clientele, which, at least in the beginning, will not be very numerous. After all, Apple itself produces only a limited number of devices, the price of which was set at a relatively high $3,500 (approx. CZK 80,000 without tax).

According to well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple has sold approximately 160,000 to 180,000 units of the Vision Pro in pre-sales, while the Cupertino giant does not plan to deliver significantly more than 500,000 devices. At the same time, Kuo adds that, despite the surprising interest, the Vision Pro is “still targeted at a niche market” and nothing is likely to change in the near future. Until then, the first owners of Vision Pro will have to put up with using a number of services through a browser or an iPad application.

