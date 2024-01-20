Visited by Hamas Officials, Russia Calls for the Release of All Hostages!

Moscow

Russia received a delegation of Hamas officials who visited the capital Moscow on Friday (19/1) local time. In the meeting with Hamas officials, Moscow called for the release of hostages still being held in the Gaza Strip, including three Russian citizens.

As reported AFP and Saturday (20/1/2024), the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs (Wamenlu) Mikhail Bogdanov received a visit from Hamas Political Bureau member Abu Mazouk in Moscow.

During the meeting, Bogdanov said the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip had reached “catastrophic” levels and called on Hamas to release all the hostages it was holding.

“During the talks, the focus was on the ongoing confrontation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone, against the backdrop of the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip that has reached catastrophic proportions,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“The Russian side emphasizes the need for the immediate release of civilians captured in the October 7, 2023 attacks, and detained by Palestinian factions, including three Russian citizens — A Kozlov, A Lobanov and A Trufanov,” added the statement.

Hamas is holding hostage more than 250 people who were kidnapped from Israeli territory during the October 7 attack and taken to the Gaza Strip. With dozens of people having been freed during a brief ceasefire agreement last November, around 132 others are believed to remain detained in the Gaza Strip.

In a separate statement, Hamas said the talks with Bogdanov were intended “to clarify the movement’s position and policy in handling the files of the hostages” it still holds.

