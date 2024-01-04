Visiting Portugal? “It’s not tourism. It’s futurism” | Campaign

#Visiting #Portugal #tourism #futurism #Campaign

The year 2023 was “the best year in the history of tourism in Portugal”, proclaimed the Government this Wednesday, taking advantage of the launch ceremony of the new international promotion of Portugal, a global destination. While the Secretary of State for Tourism, Nuno Fazenda , confirmed the numbers – more than 30 million guests, 77 million overnight stays and revenues of around 25,000 million euros -, already on the Internet one could see the new campaign under the motto “It’s not tourism. It’s futourism”.

In fact, Turismo de Portugal assures in a statement, “It is not tourism. It’s futurism” aims to be “more than a campaign”: “it is an initiative that aims to mobilize people and transform their trips into authentic and sustainable experiences, therefore, capable of generating a positive impact on territories, the environment and communities.” Not in vain, Nuno Fazenda, speaking to journalists, argued: “We must always ensure a balance between the development of tourism and what is the DNA of tourism, which are the residents”.

“Only those who have authenticity and sustainability in their strategy will be able to lead the tourism of the future”, said the person in charge, quoted by Lusa, highlighting the need to “continue to preserve and value the territory”, support companies in energy transition, improve workers’ wages and have good environmental practices. Asked about the contribution of Local Accommodation, Fazenda highlighted that “it played a very important role in the regeneration of cities” and that it “continues to do so”.

Portugal, leader of the future

The statement announcing the futurism campaign, aimed at domestic and foreign markets, is no exception and follows the same theme: the title is precisely an epic “Portugal reinforces its commitment to leading the tourism of the future”.

Released to the networks on December 31st, and now communicated with pomp and circumstance in Lisbon, it takes advantage of the New Year by proposing “12 resolutions” aimed at the “tourist of the future”. It can be seen all over the world, and in five languages, but will have greater distribution, in digital media, in markets considered “priority”: Germany, Spain, United States, France, United Kingdom and Portugal.

“The campaign uses images that, simultaneously, refer to Portuguese expressions, but with a universal approach” in which the “12 resolutions” commitments” are inscribed, expressed as follows: “It’s not about not being involved. It’s about being committed.”, It’s not virtual. It’s real”, “It’s not ours. It’s yours”, “It’s not standardized. It’s unique”, “It’s not global. It’s local”, “It’s not a wave. It’s an ocean”, “It’s not gray. It’s green”, “It’s not impetuous. It’s humble”, “It’s not fashion. It’s a trend”, “It’s not careless. It’s conscious”, “It’s not rushed. It’s immersive”, “It’s not artificial. It’s human.”

The promotion will use “a variety of high-impact video formats”, and, it should be noted, “for the first time TikTok and Connected TV”. On Turismo de Portugal’s YouTube channel, the videos available are narrated in English and with subtitles available in other languages ​​(the general video and three videos with three “resolutions/commitments” have already been published).

With “sustainability and authenticity at the center of the promotion strategy”, Turismo de Portugal also wants to establish as pillars of this “futurism” a “more inclusive tourism”, which also involves “seeking less standardization and more humanity”, guaranteeing and, once again, a topic that has been constantly boiling over in recent years is highlighted: “aware that residents and travelers are part of the same purpose”.

“The best year ever”

“Portugal’s challenge is to grow well, throughout the territory, and throughout the year, but in a sustainable, authentic and genuine way, generating value for the territories and for the people.” The quote from Secretary of State Nuno Fazenda stipulates the global premises for Portugal’s “futurism” and anticipates the numbers that are now being celebrated, “the best year ever, in all indicators: overnight stays, guests and revenue”. Data collected up to November, as released by the Government : “more than 73 million overnight stays and €23.7 billion in revenue, corresponding to increases of 9.7% and 37.6%, respectively, compared to 2019”.