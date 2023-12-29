Visiting – with your own food, the same movie for 50 years, a cemetery decorated with garlands and 12 grapes: foreign New Year’s holiday traditions

#Visiting #food #movie #years #cemetery #decorated #garlands #grapes #foreign #Years #holiday #traditions

Here, for example, the Japanese, although not a Christian nation, have their own Christmas traditions. For them, it’s a day when everyone goes to the KFC fast food restaurant and carries huge buckets of fried chicken. These are even decorated with a Christmas theme. It is absolutely strange and incomprehensible to us, our Christmas looks much different and is not associated with fast food restaurants. But it’s interesting to hear, isn’t it?

So, as the year comes to an end, the Delfi Family decided to ask emigrated Lithuanians about the traditions of their foreign country’s New Year celebration. Maybe it’s some special spell, maybe it’s a special food or activity. And, believe me, some of the answers were really surprising and made it possible to think about visiting distant or nearby countries.

“In our town in Norway On New Year’s Eve, children dressed as gnomes or other characters go to sing Christmas carols and collect candy, similar to Mardi Gras. But not everywhere the same. In other regions, it is done earlier, during the Christmas period”, said Jūratė, who lives in Norway.

„in Germany (at least in the northern part) during Naujus they eat berliner – a donut with a filling of jam or egg liqueur and sugar icing”, – Cyprus shared the German traditions. Indre, who also lives in Germany, added to it: “On New Year’s night, we melt tin (used to melt lead). We pour it into the water and, based on what shapes are formed there, we conjure up the future. Also, when visiting guests to celebrate the New Year, you should give symbols of happiness: a piglet (glücksschwein) or a little pig”.

„in Ireland on New Year’s, the front and back doors are opened and all troubles are swept away with a broom”, Arūnė shared.

„in Spain 12 grapes must be eaten when the clock strikes 12 o’clock. They are sold everywhere, served in restaurants, in stores you will find packages with 12 grapes”, said Asta. It was supplemented by Rūta, who shared that 12 seconds before the New Year, a grape is eaten and a wish is made with each stroke of the clock.

„Iceland New Year is usually celebrated with relatives and friends. Those who visit either bring their own food or bring food products and cook the dishes in the kitchen of the person whose house is being celebrated. After sitting around the festive table and eating, Icelanders like to talk about the past year and celebrate their achievements. At 10:30 p.m., almost all of Iceland turns on the TV, because that’s when the “Áramótaskaupið” show starts, in which everything that happened in Iceland during the year is reviewed from a comical, satirical side. After the show ends, Icelanders go outside to watch the fireworks, which, by the way, last an hour or more here. After returning home, those who don’t want to go to bed play board games and disperse around the house around 2-3 am. Foreigners who come to Iceland during Christmas and New Year are most surprised by the cemeteries and the glittering Christmas garlands in them. Icelanders start decorating cemeteries with them in early November and hang them only in mid-January. There is no All Saints’ Day or All Saints’ Day here, so they honor and commemorate their dead precisely at the end of the year, during Christmas and New Year. Batteries are installed in grave crosses so that each grave can be decorated with a garland. Those who don’t have them hang garlands at the chapel,” Denisa Čeponkutė, who lives there, shared the features of Icelandic holidays.

„in Denmark every year since 1973 on New Year’s Eve at 11:40 p.m., national television has shown the same 1962 18-minute German-made but British-produced black-and-white film Dinner for One, also known as The 90th birthday”. The film is about how old Mrs. Sopfie celebrates her birthday at an empty table with imaginary friends who are already dead. And she is served by the same old servant James. Black always makes a toast on behalf of her dead friends (the hostess won’t drink alone, after all). By the end of the film, James is completely drunk. For Danes, this film is an absolutely integral part of waiting for the New Year. In 1985, the film was not shown, they wanted to change the New Year’s program to a more modern one, but there was such a big uproar and indignation among the viewers in the country that it was shown again. When I came to live in Denmark, it was very strange that right before the New Year, a few minutes before midnight, when in Lithuania people usually start moving to the yard, streets and balconies with champagne, the Danes sit glued to the TV, and until the last minutes of the year they watch some old, stupid movie I still don’t get used to it, even though I’ve been living in Denmark for a long time, it’s a strange tradition for me”, laughed Brigita.

„in Luxembourg on Sylvester (New Year’s Eve) everyone bakes raclette. It’s not that it’s some kind of tradition that came from the Middle Ages or that it brings happiness, it’s more that the conscience gnaws the next morning, when the scales are ringing. It’s just so convenient, everyone cooks and looks after their own food, melts their own cheese to the desired degree in their own pan and pours it on boiled potatoes, next to pickles and ham. The shops are bursting with cheese and meat sets for raclette, and special small, quick-cooking fries,” said Jolita, who lives in Luxembourg.

„in Italy On New Year’s Eve, everyone not only drinks champagne, but also eats contechino with lentils – pork sausage with lentils. Italians believe that this will guarantee a full, and most importantly, a rich life in the years to come,” said Ernesta from Lithuania about Italian traditions. Elsa from Palermo encouraged her, adding that the activity of the entire festive period is board games. “Everyone plays, both young and old – practically every day until late, from Christmas to Epiphany.”