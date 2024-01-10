Visitors to the CES 2024 exhibition can enjoy an impressive experience in the LG webOS zone – E-volution

#Visitors #CES #exhibition #enjoy #impressive #experience #webOS #zone #Evolution

The webOS zone of LG Electronics (LG) awaits the visitors of CES 2024 with a dazzling experience and a lot of entertaining content. This year, LG’s consumer electronics business has created a special installation for the exhibition from its spectacular, independent light-emitting OLED displays. Inspiring stories complete the immersive visual experience on the webOS smart TV platform.

The attention-grabbing webOS installation consisting of numerous OLED displays guides visitors to the world of endless entertainment, every moment of which is almost brought to life by LG’s OLED displays with unparalleled image quality and unique design.

The webOS zone reveals the world of the webOS platform to the guests, who are the content provider partners[1] you can view a wide collection of content from a wide variety of genres. Among them, the highly anticipated, action-packed Apple TV+ series Masters of the Air, created by Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman, has a special role to play. The trailer for the impressive series entices viewers with breathtaking visuals and a powerful, dynamic soundtrack. Masters of the Air will premiere exclusively on Apple TV+ on January 26, and will also be available for viewing on LG smart TVs in the Apple TV app.

The live-action reimagining of The Little Mermaid, directed by Rob Marshall, brings to life the story of a beautiful, adventurous young mermaid and is available now on Disney+. The story displayed on the OLED displays transports the viewers to the beach, where the waves gently lap their feet and the soothing sounds of the ocean can be heard in the background.

Participants can also explore outer space with details of the Netflix series Rebel Moon, released last December, as well as a taste of Paramount+’s highly anticipated series Star Trek: Discovery. The videos offer a captivating glimpse into the world of as-yet-unexplored planets and alien landscapes, almost drawing viewers into space battles and cosmic journeys.

The webOS zone also presents imaginative stories that are guaranteed to enchant adventure lovers. The scenes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, available on Prime Video, take the viewers to the special landscapes of Middle-earth, who can feel themselves right in the middle of the overwhelming battle scenes and exciting journeys, almost experiencing the rise of one of the greatest villains of all time, Sauron.

The Tekken 8 presentation video can also be an exciting experience for fans of fighting games. The game from Bandai Namco Entertainment will be released on January 26, 2024 and promises to be one of the best games of its genre this year.

First released in 2014, LG webOS is currently one of the most widely used smart TV platforms, which continues to evolve year after year and its user base continues to grow. An impressively wide range of content is available on LG’s smart TVs, thanks to the company’s relationships with more than 3,500 content service partners. LG has maintained a close relationship with streaming providers for a decade, which has made the home entertainment experience complete for millions of users.

LG’s impressive webOS zone January 9-12. can be visited at the 2024 CES exhibition, as part of the company’s booth (#16008, Las Vegas Convention Center). More information about the LG products debuting at the exhibition is available on the website.

