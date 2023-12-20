Visma takes over Ghent company Accountants Academy

#Visma #takes #Ghent #company #Accountants #Academy

Accountants Academy is an online knowledge platform for accountants on the Belgian market with more than 5,000 users.

Visma has acquired Accountants Academy. The young company from Ghent offers an online LMS (Learning Management System) that gives accountants the opportunity to manage their own growth and developments. For Visma, the acquisition is an opportunity to expand its portfolio of solutions for the accountancy sector with a knowledge platform.

Accountants Academy was founded in March 2020, on the eve of the pandemic. The founders had the ambition to become the ‘Netflix’ for accountants: an online learning environment in which professionals can follow courses independent of location and time without having to travel. Just like with the streaming service, they can make unlimited use of everything the platform has to offer for a fixed price.

Learning Management System (LMS)

In three years, Accountants Academy has evolved from a training provider to a Learning Management System (LMS) tailored to accounting professionals. It offers customers access to a platform on which they can not only find a wide range of relevant training courses, but also centralize their own knowledge by adding and sharing content themselves. With clients in more than 500 accounting firms, Accountants Academy today serves more than 5,000 users.

Nothing will change for the customers of Accountants Academy. The company will continue to offer the trusted services and products, but will have access to additional resources within the Visma group.

Ecosystem with established names

Cédric Vercamer, CEO and Founder of Accountants Academy: “Visma offers a unique opportunity to boost our activities. With Yuki, AdminPulse and Silverfin, among others, we find many established names from the accounting sector in the ecosystem who offer us a platform to exchange experiences across national borders and to serve our clients even better.”

“Our first goal is to continue to surprise customers in the Flemish market with even better services tailored to the accountancy sector. In the long term, we are certainly open to the opportunities that present themselves to expand our learning system to the Netherlands and other markets where we see potential,” says Vercamer.