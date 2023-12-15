VISSEL KOBE News/Report: Announcement of preseason match “Inter Miami CF vs. Vissel Kobe” held on 2/7 (Wednesday)

#VISSEL #KOBE #NewsReport #Announcement #preseason #match #Inter #Miami #Vissel #Kobe #held #Wednesday

December 15, 2023

Announcement of preseason match “Inter Miami CF vs. Vissel Kobe” held on 2/7 (Wednesday)

We would like to inform you that a preseason match against Inter Miami CF of the American Major League Soccer has been decided on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at the National Stadium. Ticket sales details will be announced as soon as they are decided.

In addition to playing against Vissel Kobe in Japan, Inter Miami CF is scheduled to play preseason matches in Saudi Arabia on Monday, January 29th and Thursday, February 1st, and in Hong Kong on Sunday, February 4th. doing.

*This match is not sponsored by Vissel Kobe.

Match summary match card

Inter Miami CF vs. Vissel Kobe

date and time

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 19:00 Kickoff

venue

National Stadium

*Details such as how to purchase tickets will be announced as soon as they are decided.

Competing team introduction

It was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida, in the southeastern part of the United States, and has joined the American Major League since 2020.

Former England players David Beckham, Jorge Mas, and Jose Mas are co-owners of the club, and players include defender Jordi Alba and midfielder Sergio Busquets, who have long been key players for the Spanish national team and FC Barcelona. belongs to.

In July 2023, Argentine national team forward Lionel Messi, who is said to be the greatest soccer player in history, joined the club, making it one of the most attention-grabbing soccer clubs in the world.