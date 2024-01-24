Vitamin B12 preparations to prevent B12 deficiency

#Vitamin #B12 #preparations #prevent #B12 #deficiency

With these vitamin B12 preparations you can prevent B12 deficiency. PR/Business Insider

B12 is an essential vitamin that is required for a number of vital body functions. If there is a deficiency, fatigue, depressive moods, memory problems and other symptoms can be an unpleasant consequence.

If such symptoms occur over the long term, you should definitely see a doctor. He or she determines the concentration of the vitamin in the blood and can thus determine a possible deficiency.

If there is a deficiency, vitamin B12 preparations should be taken long-term. Whether tablets*, spray* or drops* – there are various ways to supplement B12. In liquid form it is absorbed through the oral mucosa, while tablets are absorbed through the stomach.

Disclaimer: If you complete a purchase using a starred link, we will receive a small commission. Learn more

What many people don’t know: Every tenth person in Germany suffers from a vitamin B12 deficiency. For people over 65, it is even one in four. Vitamin B12 is coming mainly in animal products such as meat, fish, eggs and dairy products. So people who live vegan should definitely Take vitamin B12 supplementsto obtain sufficient quantities of the vital vitamin. But since not every body can absorb the vitamin equally well, people who regularly eat meat can also suffer from a deficiency.

Why is vitamin B12 important?

Vitamin B12 is a essential vitamin, which is needed for the body to carry out certain processes. For example, it plays a crucial role in forming red blood cells and that Nervous system functioning to keep. If the vitamin is missing for a long period of time, irreparable nerve damage or anemia can occur. Typical symptoms that indicate a B12 deficiency are: fatigue, fatigue, Tingling in the fingers, Memory problems as well as depressive moods. If symptoms persist, it is recommended to consult a doctor as soon as possible.

Which vitamin B12 supplements are worth it?

Toothpaste, drops or tablets – there are now numerous forms of vitamin B12 preparations. This way you can easily keep your vitamin levels in balance. We have selected various options for you and give you tips on which means are best suited for whom.

B12 tablets are one of the most classic forms with which you can take the vitamin. One of Nutravita’s tablets contains the Recommended daily dose, so daily intake is advisable. As a rule, B12 tablets are composed in such a way that The body absorbs the vitamin particularly easily can. However, it should be taken into account that some people have a very difficult time processing the vitamin through their stomach – they should instead use drops, spray or lozenges.

A lot of people are now putting it on B12 in liquid form – like these B12 drops from Gloryfeel. They are particularly practical because you can dose the amount drop by drop with a small pipette. For example, simply add a few drops to your smoothie, your breakfast cereal or the drink of your choice. Another advantage is that the liquid B12 is not passed through the stomach, but rather directly over the oral mucosa recorded.

Lozenges are also ideal for anyone who wants to supplement B12 regularly. One tablet contains the recommended daily dose. The bioavailable vitamin is consumed both via the Oral mucous membranes as well as about the digestion recorded. The tablets are available in different flavors, they are vegan, contain no sugar and were made in Germany.

With this toothpaste you can get B12 on the side without having to think about tablets etc. After twelve weeks of use (twice a day), the B12 balance is said to demonstrably improve. Here, too, the body absorbs the B12 oral mucosa on. In addition, this toothpaste is effective against tooth decay, periodontal disease and plaque. The Sante product is certified natural cosmetics that does not contain any harmful ingredients such as microplastics.

This vitamin B12 supplement comes in the form of a spray. It’s special easy to use and is therefore also suitable for children, for example. Just one spray is enough to reach the recommended daily dose. The bottle is small and handy and can be easily carried in any handbag. Additional benefits: The spray contains neither alcohol nor sugaris flavored with a delicious cherry flavor and is also vegan.

When to take vitamin B12 supplements?

Vitamin B12 supplements should be taken especially if there is a deficiency. In order to determine this, it is recommended to consult a doctor. Older people, vegans and people with certain gastrointestinal diseases generally have an increased risk of B12 deficiency.

What do vitamin B12 tablets do?

If there is a deficiency, it can be compensated for by regularly taking vitamin B12 tablets or other preparations. They can help reduce symptoms such as tiredness and fatigue, strengthen the immune system and support the body in producing blood.

How often to take vitamin B12 tablets?

The recommended dose depends on various factors. These include individual health status, age and the concentration of B12 in the blood. For people with a proven B12 deficiency, a doctor may prescribe a higher starting dose, followed by a long-term maintenance dose. In some cases, an injection of B12 is recommended. This is usually the case with a serious defect.

Read too

Healthy Sport Boost: Which vitamins should actually be supplemented?

More about health and fitness

*Disclaimer: We look for products and services that we think you might like. The selection is subjective but editorially independent. We have affiliate partnerships, which means if you make a purchase using a starred link, we receive a small commission. Our partners also include the price comparison portal Idealo, which, like Business Insider GmbH, is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE. This does not influence our recommendations and the selection of products. You can read more about this here: Insider Picks at Business Insider – who we are, what we do and how we test products. The content is independent of our advertising marketing. You can find our guidelines for journalistic independence here: www.axelspringer.com/de/leitlinien-der-journalistischen-unabhaengigkeit