Vitamin D deficiency: can food fortification remedy it?

Given their geographic location, it is impossible for Canadians to absorb sunlight through their skin in the same way as people in the Southern Hemisphere. However, the skin needs sunlight to metabolize vitamin D. Unfortunately, this nutrient is found naturally in very few food sources. The grocery store therefore sheds light on ways to fill vitamin D deficiencies, by focusing on foods that are enriched with it.

Vitamin D is an issue that is even worth a recommendation in the food guide, points out Véronique Provencher, director of the Observatory for the quality of the food supply at the School of Nutrition at Laval University, at Quebec.

Promoting the absorption of calcium by the body, vitamin D plays an immensely important role in bone structure, explains Michel Lucas, epidemiologist and researcher at the Faculty of Medicine at Laval University. A vitamin D deficiency will lead to bones that are thin, fragile and at risk of deforming.

Exposure to the sun allows the synthesis of vitamin D by the skin. What we say is that we must expose at least 25% of the surface of our skin, that is to say the face, neck, arms, hands. We are talking about 5 to 30 minutes between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., specifies Dr. Lucas.

Ultraviolet B rays absorbed by the skin allow the formation of vitamin D3 from 7-dehydrocholesterol, itself a derivative of cholesterol which is already present in the body.

The problem is that in the Nordic countries, UV rays are less intense from October to April. We must therefore rely on other sources to compensate for the vitamin D deficiency, in particular food. Unfortunately, it is found in few foods.

Vitamin D is found in particular in egg yolks, in certain mushrooms, in veal liver, in cod liver oil and in fatty fish such as salmon, trout, tuna, herring, sardines and mackerel, even canned. But few of them provide a substantial amount of vitamin D naturally.

A public health measure

Since 1975, across Canada, vitamin D fortification of cow’s milk and margarine has been mandatory.

When we enrich compulsory, it is because there is a deficit of this nutrient in the population. We are therefore enriching the foods that we are sure the population is eating, explains Maya Villeneuve, associate director of the Bureau of Nutritional Sciences, at the Health Products and Food Branch of Health Canada.

For several years, in North America, vitamin D deficiency in the population resulted in rickets in children, recalls Michel Lucas. A phenomenon that public authorities have been able to observe.

Usually, it is the health surveys carried out among the population that give us the indicators, explains Maya Villeneuve.

As milk was a food consumed by a large majority of people, enriching it with vitamin D was a good option, argues Véronique Provencher.

Vitamin D fortification of cow’s milk and margarine has been mandatory in Canada since 1975.

But today, with changes in eating habits among the population, such as vegetarianism and veganism, many people have abandoned cow’s milk and margarine, which has led Health Canada to modify its fortification policy. eating.

Over the years, other sources of vitamin D have been introduced into the food supply. For example, people are increasingly consuming plant-based beverages. So, we allowed the optional enrichment of these drinks, continues Ms. Villeneuve.

Plant-based beverage manufacturers have the choice of whether or not to fortify their products in Canada. How to navigate the purchase?

The soy drink, usually, will be mostly enriched because it is often the food that will be the favored replacement for cow’s milk, because of the quantity of proteins, explains Ms. Provencher. For other types of plant-based drinks, it is not as clear.

If you choose a drink made from almonds, oats or rice, anything is possible. There are times when, for the same brand, one drink will be enriched and the other will not. But the labels really look very similar. You really need to read the label properly.

Other foods soon to be enriched with vitamin D

Health Canada plans to expand the list of food products to which manufacturers can add vitamin D next spring if they wish. Keep a close eye on yogurt, kefir and eggs: they will be on the list.

The objective of these new optional enrichments? Adapt to cultural diversity, to certain groups of the population who do not consume milk and who eat differently.

This spring, Health Canada plans to expand its list of products, including eggs, to which manufacturers will be able to optionally add vitamin D.

There is not one food that will necessarily allow us to reach everyone, agrees Maya Villeneuve. That’s why we put several options on the market, so that people can successfully meet their needs.

When the time comes to recognize the effectiveness of these new dietary accommodations, Michel Lucas remains cautious. We need to see what level of vitamin D there will be in these products and what quantity that will bring if people consume them regularly, he argues.

Despite all the goodwill of the population, it often proves difficult to meet their vitamin D needs through diet alone.

The best way is supplementation, currently, assures Michel Lucas. Diet is not what will dramatically increase vitamin D levels. So, you might want to opt for a multivitamin supplement or simply vitamin D taken alone.

Canada’s Food Guide recommends that adults aged 51 and over take a daily supplement of 400 international units of vitamin D, or 10 micrograms.

Why this particular age group? Because we know that, for these people, it can sometimes be more difficult to meet their needs with food, explains Véronique Provencher.

The results of a Statistics Canada survey on vitamin D levels, covering the period 2007-2019, are clear: Canadians suffer from a deficiency in this matter. This situation worries Michel Lucas, who took the time to analyze the survey and compare it with previous ones.

The result is quite overwhelming. There is nothing new under the sun; these are the same results since 2011.

What particularly concerns him is the vitamin D insufficiency among 45% of young people. The most serious problem, I believe, is for 12 to 19 year olds and 20 to 39 year olds, because that’s where the growth spurt is greatest and where vitamin D plays an immensely important role. in the bone structure.

There is still work to be done in terms of food fortification to ensure that most Canadians have sufficient intakes, recognizes Maya Villeneuve.