Vitols goes to the Italian third league team “Virtus” of Lumačane – Basketball – Sportacentrs.com

The 31-year-old Mārcis Vītols had signed a contract with the Latvian champion team “VEF Rīga” before this season, however, after getting injured, the team decided to end the cooperation. After a gap of years, the basketball player from Aloja is ready to return to the court. The services of the midfielder have been acquired by the Italian B series unit “Virtus” of Lumačane, which has won seven games in 16 games this season, ranking 11th in Group B of the tournament out of 18 teams.

Vitols spent the previous two seasons in Estonia, representing the flagship of our northern neighbors “Kalev/Cramo” and last season’s top league newcomer “Keila”. Vītols stood out with an average of 13 points and 5.7 assists in the Latvian-Estonian combined league last season as part of “Keila”.

In addition to the last two seasons in Estonia, the 185 cm tall basketball player has also represented “University of Latvia”, “Valmiera”, “Ogri”, Ukrainian team “Odessa”, “Ventspili” and “VEF Riga”. In the spring of 2018, Vītols became the champion of the first season of the joint Latvian-Estonian league with Kurzemnieks, while Vītols won the title of 2021 Latvian Basketball League champion in the ranks of Vefiņas.

