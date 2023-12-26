Vitor Roque arrives, Barça’s goal hope

#Vitor #Roque #arrives #Barças #goal #hope

12/27/2023

Day one of Vitor Roque’s stage as a FC Barcelona player. The 18-year-old Brazilian forward, who has committed until June 2031, lands this Wednesday morning at El Prat Airport, on a direct flight from Sao Paulo. And, without time for meteorological acclimatization and the new time zone, on Thursday he will exercise for the first time alongside his new colleagues and under the orders of Xavi Hernandez, which has blessed its incorporation in this winter market.

‘Tigrinho’ joins the Blaugrana discipline in very different conditions than what was expected at the beginning of Julyio, when his then club, Athlético Paranaense, reached a transfer agreement with Barça, for 30 million euros plus variables.

This was the first operation that Deco directed as head of the club’s sports management.b. At a time of financial hardship, the Portuguese-Brazilian executive did not hesitate to sign one of the most promising forwards in South American football, while Real Madrid had already signed a contract months ago. Endrick (Palmeiras), for 35 million euros plus bonus.

Vitor Roque, who made his debut with the main Seleçao in March, was always classified as a club signing, a medium-term sports bet, taking into account that, due to his youth, the technicians have always believed that he will need a period of adaptation to the club, to the way of playing of Barça and to Spanish and European football.

The initial plan was to anticipate his arrival now at Barça so that, without any pressure, he could grow under the tutelage of Robert Lewandowski, the starting ‘9’, and one of the great scorers in world football in the last decade.

However, the lack of focus in the definition, which according to the diagnosis (perhaps a little simplistic) of Xavi It is the main problem of the current Barça, the scenario has completely changed for the new Blaugrana reinforcement.

And ‘Tigrinho’ comes with the hope of already improving the offensive records of a Barça that does not have any fuel in the final third: They are only the fourth scoring team in the League (they have scored 34 goals), tied with Ath. Bilbao, and surpassed by the super Girona of MichelReal Madrid and even Atleti del Cholo Simeone.

The pressure, then, has increased too much around the young striker from whom Barcelona fans, perhaps in a wrong and hasty manner, will ask for goals from the first moment, and even more so taking into account that, in January, two titles are being played, the Super Cup of Spain, in Arabia, and the decisive phases of the Copa del Rey.

The cold war between Xavi and Lewandowski does not help Vitor Roque either, because indirectly more will be demanded. That the Pole is very far from an acceptable version for Barça is not good news for the Brazilian no matter how you look at it.

Furthermore, the Catalan coach’s anger at his team, which Xavi himself revealed in the press conference after the match against Almería, has raised the level of internal tension. and it shows that, sportingly, Barcelona is far from its ideal point of form and performance.

And, in this situation, Vitor Roque joins a bitten dressing room, with the coaching staff demanding a turning point to face the decisive phase of the season with real options to fight for the big titles. The reality is that, since September, the team has not been unable to convey that it is a candidate to be taken into account to revalidate the titles achieved last season and to do something worthy in the Champions League.

The challenge of recovering the rhythm of competition

The last match of Victor Roque with the Ath. Paranaense was on December 3 when he played 83 minutes in the victory against Santos (3-0) in Curitiba. Since recovering from the injury to the ligaments in his right ankle, which left him KO for two months between the end of September and November, ‘Tigrinho’ participated in only three games with ‘Furacao’, in which he accounted for 155 minutes in the Brasileirao and scored a goal

The Brazilian forward joins Barça lacking competition minuteswhich may affect his pace of play when he debuts in the Blaugrana shirt, even without a defined number.