Viva la Musica fills the Nicholas Church with a Christmas concert

December 17, 2023 at 3:59 PM Music

ODIJK / ZEIST The regional senior choir Viva la Musica gave a Christmas concert on Sunday afternoon in the Nicolaaskerk in Odijk. The public turnout was large, the organization had to provide extra chairs.

Under the direction of Margo van Biezen and with piano accompaniment by Arie Perk, the choir sang well-known songs together with the audience such as ‘Komt alle tesamen’ and ‘Silent Nacht’. In addition to works by Haydn and Mozart, the choir also sang pleasant Christmas Carols. Margo and Arie provided a musical intermezzo.

Afterwards there was ample opportunity for choir members and the audience to chat over mulled wine, soft drinks or coffee.

SING ALONG?

Viva la Musica has room for new members. The repertoire is a mix of classical and modern: Bach, Mozart and Schubert alternate with English ballads, contemporary musicals and Russian songs. Rehearsals are on Tuesdays from 2:15 PM to 4:15 PM in the Boskapel at Laan van Beek en Royen 46. Register or for information: [email protected] To get acquainted, you can sing along a few times for free.

