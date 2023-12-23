Vivacom – a leading innovative company on the telecommunications market in Bulgaria

#Vivacom #leading #innovative #company #telecommunications #market #Bulgaria

In the spirit of Christmas holidays, the leading company in the telecommunications sector – Vivacom, continues its tradition of providing exciting offers to its customers. In an interview, Lubomir Maloselski, director of “Products and Services” at the telecom, shared about the latest surprises that the company offers.

“With the holidays coming up, we’re rolling out a variety of deals that include discounts on multiple smartphones, smart TVs and gaming consoles with your favorite mobile plans.” – says Maloselski. And to make the holidays even more special for its customers, Vivacom has also offered preferential prices on all devices that come complete with accessories.

Among the tempting offers of the telco this December was the unlocking of special TV content for all users. “Free access to favorite TV channels and EON video library from December 12 to January 18 is our gift to all customers.” – commented the director of “Products and Services”. Vivacom constantly strives to include new and premium channels, offering a rich selection of foreign and Bulgarian film titles.

In addition to all this, Lyubomir Maloselski also shared his impressions of the year, emphasizing the main innovations and novelties that Vivacom presented: “Last year, our focused strategy included the introduction of the first high-speed home internet in Bulgaria via the 5G network. This was just one of the many offerings we have provided to meet our customers’ needs.”

However, the company’s technological progress does not stop here – Vivacom also introduced new services and innovations such as a prepaid 5G package, building a 10 GIGA network and offering online insurance together with Boleron. Additionally, it added two new premium channels – CineStar TV HD and CineStar TV A&T HD, which until now were only available on the Vivacom network.

“For the upcoming year 2024, our mission is to move forward with more video content, attractive packages and higher internet speed. We remain committed to creating innovations and offering new services, as before, meeting the needs of our customers” – concluded Maloselski .

Thanks to its continuous commitment to innovation and providing the best services to its customers, Vivacom remains a leading innovative company on the telecommunications market in Bulgaria. In the upcoming year 2024, the telecom promises customers even more exciting novelties and offers.

