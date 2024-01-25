Vivacom raises the prices of monthly subscriptions

#Vivacom #raises #prices #monthly #subscriptions

Mobile operator Vivacom (“Vivacom”) informs its customers that it will increase their monthly bills. In a message sent to its subscribers, the company announced that the monthly subscription for part of the basic and additional services will be increased by the accumulated inflation for 2023 in the amount of 4.7 percent.

The change will be reflected in February 2024 monthly invoices.

The company motivates its decision with the continued increase in the cost of labor and the supply of goods and services.

According to data from the National Statistical Institute, the annual inflation for 2023 is exactly 4.7 percent.

We recall that at the same time last year, Vivacom notified its customers that will raise the prices of monthly subscriptions by BGN 2. The reason then was inflation in 2022, and then again the telecom quoted NSI data. The other two telcos also followed Vivacom’s lead. Then Yettel introduced an increase in the prices of its mobile services by 15.3%, and A1 differentiated its price increase – for customers with monthly fees up to BGN 25, the increase was 15.3%, and for all users with monthly fees above this amount, the indexation was fixed for 2 BGN.

This probably means that this year the subscribers of the other two telecoms – A1 and Yettel – will soon be notified of increased prices.

It is important to note that in the general conditions of the contracts with the operators, it is written that the monthly subscriptions are indexed with the average annual consumer price index of NSI for the past year.

How much are telecom services going up in Europe?

Why is indexing necessary?