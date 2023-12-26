vivo V29 5G invites you to capture end-of-year photos with every special feeling :: Thaimobilecenter.com

#vivo #V29 #invites #capture #endofyear #photos #special #feeling #Thaimobilecenter.com

vivo, the world’s leading smartphone brand Prepare to bid farewell to the old year and welcome the new year. Invite Thai fans to join in making moments of happiness more special than ever. V29 5G Top smartphone for portraits Outstanding with superior features and photography technology. Allowing users to record every detail of important moments beautifully and naturally. Ready to deliver happiness to vivo fans by sending special promotions so that those interested can own the V29 5G at a more affordable price. Ready to receive many end-of-year gifts from vivo!

A must for photography lovers as the end of the year is a time of happiness and celebration. is to have a smartphone that is outstanding in photography V29 5G to capture special moments and feelings Whether it’s a photo of family, friends, or the atmosphere of the New Year, V29 5G is ready to deliver impressive photographic results in every shot.

vivo V29 5G The newest smartphone from the V Series is designed to meet the needs of users who love taking photos with the system. Aura Light Portrait 2.0 Comes with a larger ‘Aura Ring’ and technology. Smart Temperature Adjustment Helps adjust the light temperature to warm to cool tones according to the environment. Delivering bright and sharp, natural portrait results with a festival atmosphere at night. It also comes with a 50 megapixel front camera for wider selfies. Capture important moments with special people, complete with every detail. In addition, V29 5G also comes with a 4600mAh battery, ensuring users can fully immerse themselves in happy moments throughout the day.

vivo V29 5G Stands out with a simple, elegant design. With premium materials and production technology, it comes in 4 color options: Starry Purple, dark red Magic Maroon, Noble Black and the newest color, Rose Pink, ready for users of every lifestyle to take portrait photos. in special hours to be more beautiful than ever For those who want to pass on happiness to their loved ones during the festival, V29 5G can be a gift that the recipient will also appreciate.

vivo is ready to be a part of the festival of giving by offering a year-end promotion for fans to own vivo V29 5G at a more affordable price. Ready to receive special gifts as follows:

The person who ordered vivo V29 5G, Starry Purple, Magic Maroon and Noble Black. 12GB + 512GB capacity model, special price 15,999 baht, receive a free Limited Box Set worth 10,398 baht.

12GB + 512GB capacity model, special price 15,999 baht, receive a free Limited Box Set worth 10,398 baht. The person who ordered vivo V29 5G Rose Pink 12GB + 512GB capacity model, price 13,999 baht, receive a free Pink Limited Box Set worth 10,398 baht.

A double special for vivo fans who order a smartphone through the vivo Brand Shop between 1 December 2023 – 7 January 2024, receive a free 6-month Viu Premium card worth 769.- under the vivo MEGA FEST 2023 campaign. Follow. More details at vivo Thailand’s Facebook page and website.

#vivoV295GAuraPortrait #Special portrait aura for every feeling

Date : 26/12/2023