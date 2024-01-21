Vlad Voiculescu, about the vaccine procurement file opened by DNA: “If it were public, the truth would be 100% clear” / The former minister claims that there is no involvement of the Ministry of Health

#Vlad #Voiculescu #vaccine #procurement #file #opened #DNA #public #truth #clear #minister #claims #involvement #Ministry #Health

The leader of USR Bucharest, Vlad Voiculescu, says that, according to his information, there is “no progress” in the file regarding the anti-COVID vaccines and that, if it were made public, the truth would become “100% clear”, writes Agrepres.

Vlad VoiculescuFoto: Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea

Asked how he sees the fact that Pfizer sued the Romanian Government, the former Minister of Health emphasized that the respective contracts were concluded without consulting the ministry, by former Prime Minister Florin Cîţu and the former president of the National Committee for the Coordination of Activities on Vaccination against SARS -CoV-2, Valeriu Gheorghiţă.

“First, it is a private company that obviously sees its interest. Then, when you ask me about payments made or not made to a private company, you ask me about the contracts that were made. You should ask who concluded those contracts and I tell you that it was Mr. Gheorghiţă and Mr. Cîţu, without the involvement of the Ministry of Health.

I have said it publicly dozens of times, but I repeat it as many times as necessary. This is also shown by the evidence in the file, which I was able to consult. So there was no involvement of the Ministry of Health, unfortunately, I say. At that moment, the Ministry of Health was skipped. (…) The current Minister of Health can have whatever opinion he wants.

The memoranda I assume he is referring to were made almost a month after the conclusion of the contract. The contracts you are probably referring to were made in February. The memorandums are made in March. If you don’t understand legal matters, you can be excused, he’s a doctor”, Vlad Voiculescu said on Sunday.

Florin Cîțu and Valeriu Gheorghiță should say why Romania did not use, donate or resell the vaccines, claims Voiculescu

According to him, former prime minister Florin Cîţu and Valeriu Gheorghiţă should be asked why not enough vaccines were used and why some of them were not donated or resold.

“I couldn’t do these things myself until April. What I am saying is very clear: the contracts were concluded without the Ministry of Health at the time and it is something that can be seen, it is proven in the file,” he said.

Vlad Voiculescu mentioned that in the last month and a half he had “no interaction with the prosecutors”, but that he had access to the file.

He also stated that he will send a memorandum to the prosecutor, a document in which he will show that he was not among the people who took care of the vaccination.

“During this month and a half I had access to the file. The things in the file are so clear, that I think the prosecutor must do a few things, check and have a few discussions, first of all, with those who took care of the vaccination, namely with Mr. Gheorghiţă.

Do you know how many hearings have been done in this case up to today or up to the end of November? Zero. The first thing… I think the prosecutor – that’s something I’m going to convey to him I think in the coming weeks, we’re going to go with a memo where we make things very clear – what I’m going to ask him is to talk again with those who they took care of vaccination.

If he wanted to go to the end of the decision, that is, who will have the last word on vaccine purchases, who is vaccinated, when he is vaccinated, how the vaccination campaign is going, that is Mr. Iohannis. And it’s not something I say. It’s something I hope each of you remembers when you think about vaccination. I think you see the figure of Mr. Gheorghiţă, the figure of Mr. Baciu, the figure of Mr. Cîţu and the figure of Mr. Iohannis. These are the people who took care of the vaccination”, the former Minister of Health also stated.

Vlad Voiculescu: from February 2021 the Ministry of Health “was removed from the scheme”

According to him, in February 2021, the Ministry of Health “was completely removed from the scheme”, and he learned in March about the purchases made with the written consent of Prime Minister Florin Cîţu.

“As far as I know, there is no progress in the file. What I want is for things to go as quickly as possible. (…) From my point of view, if my whole file were public, the truth would be 100% clear and in plain view of everyone. I want things to be made public as soon as possible and I want things to happen in the file, all the necessary steps to be taken as quickly as possible. (…)

If you ask me what discussions we had when I found out, I can tell you that one of the discussions was a question addressed to Mr. Cîțu: If he is sure that he is doing the right thing. And he confirmed it to me. But there is a discussion I had with someone who had already made a decision and that decision had already been implemented.

One cannot be accused of something that not only did not influence, because he was not asked, but of a decision that he was not even aware of. Ask for the transcripts of the Government meetings on March 10, March 18, 2021 and things will be crystal clear,” he said.

The spokesperson of the Government, Mihai Constantin, said on Thursday that the Bucharest authorities were notified in December of last year by the Pfizer company regarding the opening of a litigation for the recovery of some sums of money, considering the non-finalization of the purchase by the Romanian side of 28 million doses of anti-Covid vaccine, with the first deadline to take place in February.

Read also: