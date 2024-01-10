Vlada Dapkos: the cafe advertises that it has special coffee, but this one is like a sissyuk

#Vlada #Dapkos #cafe #advertises #special #coffee #sissyuk

When I arrive at a new place for me, I always put my nose in and look around before ordering anything – my readers already know that I am picky about it and that space, coziness and warmth are important to me. I do the same this time, asking: “Hello, we are here for the first time, is it okay if we look at your tables?”

It seems that I am insulting the employee with this request. The facial expression said, “No, it’s not good, I’m having a bad day, and don’t get the hell out of here,” and the word was, “We’ve got more (tables) outside the store.”

Me: “Behind the store?” Because it’s not clear to me that the room next door is their store.

“Yes, stores,” the service provider working in the service area refuses to explain to me.

I have to look deeper and I am accompanied by an indignant look. To me, such cheeky behavior instantly blows the fuses – I look at my son and we walk out with a broken mood, but we say thank you on the way out. I don’t know about you, dear readers, but this kind of behavior does not seem adequate to me, and certainly not in the center of Vilnius, which is full of tourists, not to mention that the city’s guests and residents deserve service and respect.

Please forgive us for interrupting your beautiful Saturday morning with our appearance. If only the patrons could somehow get along and not want coffee until the cafe staff have passed their acute PMS attack. I am very sorry that we expected to get a table and a coffee and had the audacity to assess whether the environment was suitable for us. We sincerely apologize and will definitely never bother you with our visit again.

At Speig’s urging, my son and I go to the nearby Brew cafe, fortunately. She claims to be specialty coffee cafe, but the most important thing for us now is to calm down and get a place for a Saturday sit-down. The first impression is clean, cozy, only music shines not sparing visitors. Maybe that’s the strategy here, and it’s a bit reminiscent of an airport, where every few minutes the peace is disturbed by trumpeting speakers. This immediately bothers me, but why don’t you go out in the cold hungry to find a third place. We stay.

We order: flat white with macadamia milk (for me) and regular cappuccino (for a son); I also traditionally ask you to recommend baked goods. They tell me about them in detail, which I am happy about. We buy a bun with cinnamon, which turns out to be an insanely popular pastry in Vilnius (I’ll remind you that it originally comes from Sweden), as well as cinnamon rolls with cream – in my opinion, it’s brave to offer two almost identical buns with the same principle, but maybe it’s ambitious bakery, I don’t know. We also have a dessert called Monkey bread (separate pat on the back for the name), and we finish off with an almond croissant to go, looking kind at us (which, I’ll give it away, didn’t meet its fate of being taken home and was successfully dealt with on the spot). We pay EUR 22.65 for these modest joys, later our son buys more matcha and the visit budget increases by almost four euros.

It’s a little strange that the price is not written anywhere, but maybe this is such a sophisticated district of Vilnius that you can afford to work like that, and the visitors won’t be angry. This is not Zurich (well, how much will they charge for those buns there), but I think that not specifying the prices is a bit of a fooling of the user.

About everything in a row: kava. You know, no. How specialty coffee there’s nothing there special or at least I didn’t find any. The coffee is too weak for me, and the unusual taste of macadamia milk doesn’t help. Everything is fine with the milk, I feel that it is of good quality, but espresso I don’t feel any of the Scots, where are they? Such cloudy, tasteless coffee can be drunk in abundance in chain cafes. Maybe I was accidentally made from decaffeinated beans? That’s why I take coffee with a strong concentration, so that she would take the roof off or, as they say, at least to the roof would be slammed. In this case, I feel practically no effect at all, which means that I will have to go hunting for an additional dose of caffeine.

Now about cappuccino sizes. When ordering, ask us – small or large? The son raises his eyebrows. You see, he works in a cafe in Stockholm, he’s trained and knows he’s original cappuccino the size is one, and the content of the cup is one espresso shot or one-third coffee, one-third milk, one-third milk foam. Different coffee sizes were invented by chain coffee shops to attract a wider range of consumers by diluting the coffee and offering them peeand also, upon request, sugary syrups for flavor and other commercial nonsense.

We are discussing with my son why it happened that coffee shops started offering different sizes of coffee and we have a hypothesis that this was most likely done by the market leader Starbucks (by the way, it is a pity that the network, which is present in eighty countries around the world, is still not in Lithuania, and most likely and it won’t be. You see, such billion-dollar businesses see the Lithuanian market as despicable, too small and unprofitable), now offering at least five main sizes (tall, big twenty, short, thirty and more of them). Diluting coffee reduces production costs, as well as attracting a wider range of consumers. Therefore, it is strange to me that a high-end coffee shop produces two sizes cappuccino. Larger pots also guarantee that the customer will be kept longer in the place, until he shakes down his half liter, maybe even buys an extra cake.

We taste baked goods – cinnamon goodness with cream is great, reminds me of Stockholm, we have no complaints. “Brew” cinnamon rolls, to be honest, are better for me than the one from “Backstage Coffee”, which is considered the standard of Vilnius rolls. For my son, the croissant with almonds was the tastiest – the butter dough is wonderfully layered, with a dose of almond cream. It was the tastiest for me Monkey Bread – a chocolate-covered bun with…cinnamon. If you look deeper, all baked goods are really little different from each other – all of them are made from yeast dough and with cinnamon, except for the croissant, which is made from yeast puff pastry and without cinnamon.

We have nothing to cling to the baked goods, it seems that we came to the bakery without good coffee, which already takes away half the pleasure.

The son bought the next one matcha saves things quite a bit. I personally matchos I don’t like it, my son thinks it’s great and thanks to the cafe for that.

Visitors/audience: hipsters, families with kids, single coffee drinkers and all the modern visitors walking to and from the MO Museum who want a cup of joy.

Music: psychedelic and way too loud. We were not lazy to look for artists through the music search app – an alternative, indie style emerged. It’s brave, because this style is liked by a very small number of music listeners. Specific music is similar to, for example, dogs or children, and cannot be tamed by force and without listening, because some people like these things and others cannot tolerate them. You practically have to scream a little while talking or at least raise your voice, and when the music stops you feel awkward as if you just screamed something (script for a comedy scene). I understand and justify the idea, but in practice it doesn’t work more than it does. Some users are sensitive to sounds and you have to play with it carefully – we didn’t come to the club.

Interior: neat, clean, modern. The names of the coffees are written on a giant blackboard. Quite cozy and warm. There are not many tables, most places are occupied.

Coffee beans – from the local Brew Roastery. I see on the website that they ship beans from Ethiopia, Colombia, Costa Rica, Kenya, El Salvador, Guatemala, Brazil and Honduras. Impressive. So why can’t you serve good coffee?

I have no doubt that Brew has its own circle of visitors just because of its location.

Service: great We have no complaints about the service. The staff is very young, active and has ambitions to provide good service. I just found it strange that both girls went outside in the absence of new visitors.

My assessment: the baked goods are very good, but the coffee did not leave an impression. Coming for coffee and being disappointed by the coffee is a very bad sign. Three cups of coffee out of five.

“BREW. Specialty Coffee”, Pylimo str. 19, Vilnius

Phone +37067183248

Working hours: Monday to Friday 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

www.brew.lt

