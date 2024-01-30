Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads a group of 18 players who will go to salary arbitration

#Vladimir #Guerrero #leads #group #players #salary #arbitration

NEW YORK — Toronto star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. stands out among the group of 18 players who will have salary arbitration hearings starting Tuesday and running through Feb. 16 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The Dominican slugger asked for $19.9 million, but the Blue Jays offered him $18.05. If the case is not resolved, it could be the highest salary amount awarded in arbitration whether win or lose, above the $14 million that Seattle outfielder Teoscar Hernández received last year.

A total of 198 players became eligible for arbitration after the November deadline to offer contracts through 2024, and most reached agreements on Jan. 11, when teams and players exchanged salaries. The largest contract was the one for 31 million and one year between Juan Soto and the New York Yankees, who acquired the Dominican outfielder from San Diego last month.

For those who did not agree, the hearings will be held before panels made up of three people.

Cuban Adolis García and Texas face the largest gap, 1.9 million. The outfielder asked for 6.9 million and the World Series champions responded with 5 million.

Others who have resorted to arbitration are Venezuelan second baseman Luis Arráez, Honduran infielder/outfielder Mauricio Dubón and Colombian outfielder Harold Ramírez.

That’s it He asked the Marlins for 12 million from Miami, who responded by offering him 10.6 million. Arráez is coming off a season in which he became just the second player in the modern era to win the batting title in both leagues.

Dubón raised 3.5 million against the 3 million offered by the Houston Astros.

Ramírez wants 4.3 million against 3.8 million from the Tampa Bay Rays. Ramírez will try to win his case for the second year in a row.

There is also José Suárez, Venezuelan left-hander for the Los Angeles Angels. He asked for 1.35 million against $925,000).

Teams have won the majority of the decision the last four years, 13-6 in 2023. They outnumber players 347-257 since the beginning of arbitration in 1974.