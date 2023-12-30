Vladimir Putin unexpectedly sent a message to Viktor Orbán

In his message to Viktor Orbán, Putin emphasized that despite the “complicated international situation”, he sees a positive shift in Russian-Hungarian relations. He stated that in the future he would manage bilateral relations on a constructive and pragmatic basis, including important economic projects that serve the interests of both the Russian and Hungarian people.

The Russian presidential office published a list of state leaders who received a similar personal message from Vladimir Putin:

  • President of Abkhazia,
  • President of Azerbaijan,
  • President of Armenia,
  • Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus,
  • Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev,
  • the Kyrgyz President,
  • Tajik President Emomali Rahmon,
  • Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and leaders of the Turkmen Parliament,
  • Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev,
  • Alan Gagloyev, President of South Ossetia,
  • Luis Arce, leader of Bolivia,
  • Chinese President Xi Jinping
  • Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez,
  • the President and Prime Minister of India,
  • the president of Laos,
  • the president of nicaragua,
  • Pope Francis,
  • Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic,
  • South African President Cyril Ramaphosa,
  • Syrian President Bashar al-Assad,
  • Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
  • Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro,
  • the leader of the Communist Party of Vietnam,
  • and among former politicians, French President Nicolas Sarkozy and former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder.

The interesting thing about the list is that there is not a single Western European or American politician among those greeted, that is, the gesture was primarily intended for “friendly” countries.

Cover image source: Shutterstock

Orban blocks the agreement on the budget and aid to Kiev

