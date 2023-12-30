Vladimir Putin unexpectedly sent a message to Viktor Orbán

#Vladimir #Putin #unexpectedly #message #Viktor #Orbán

In his message to Viktor Orbán, Putin emphasized that despite the “complicated international situation”, he sees a positive shift in Russian-Hungarian relations. He stated that in the future he would manage bilateral relations on a constructive and pragmatic basis, including important economic projects that serve the interests of both the Russian and Hungarian people.

The Russian presidential office published a list of state leaders who received a similar personal message from Vladimir Putin:

President of Abkhazia,

President of Azerbaijan,

President of Armenia,

Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus,

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev,

the Kyrgyz President,

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon,

Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and leaders of the Turkmen Parliament,

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev,

Alan Gagloyev, President of South Ossetia,

Luis Arce, leader of Bolivia,

Chinese President Xi Jinping

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez,

the President and Prime Minister of India,

the president of Laos,

the president of nicaragua,

Pope Francis,

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic,

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa,

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad,

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro,

the leader of the Communist Party of Vietnam,

and among former politicians, French President Nicolas Sarkozy and former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder.

The interesting thing about the list is that there is not a single Western European or American politician among those greeted, that is, the gesture was primarily intended for “friendly” countries.

Cover image source: Shutterstock