Vladimir Putin unexpectedly sent a message to Viktor Orbán

#Vladimir #Putin #unexpectedly #message #Viktor #Orbán
In his message to Viktor Orbán, Putin emphasized that despite the “complicated international situation”, he sees a positive shift in Russian-Hungarian relations. He stated that in the future he would manage bilateral relations on a constructive and pragmatic basis, including important economic projects that serve the interests of both the Russian and Hungarian people.
The Russian presidential office published a list of state leaders who received a similar personal message from Vladimir Putin:
- President of Abkhazia,
- President of Azerbaijan,
- President of Armenia,
- Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus,
- Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev,
- the Kyrgyz President,
- Tajik President Emomali Rahmon,
- Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and leaders of the Turkmen Parliament,
- Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev,
- Alan Gagloyev, President of South Ossetia,
- Luis Arce, leader of Bolivia,
- Chinese President Xi Jinping
- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez,
- the President and Prime Minister of India,
- the president of Laos,
- the president of nicaragua,
- Pope Francis,
- Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic,
- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa,
- Syrian President Bashar al-Assad,
- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
- Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro,
- the leader of the Communist Party of Vietnam,
- and among former politicians, French President Nicolas Sarkozy and former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder.
The interesting thing about the list is that there is not a single Western European or American politician among those greeted, that is, the gesture was primarily intended for “friendly” countries.
Cover image source: Shutterstock