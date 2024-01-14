VNG chairman Sharon Dijksma strongly urges members of the Senate to adopt the dispersal law

The VNG chairman and mayor of Utrecht Sharon Dijksma strongly appeals to senators who will discuss the dispersal law in the Senate next week. “Help us, we are the implementers, we have to work hard every day to solve this problem. We say that it is necessary for that law to be introduced, listen to that,” said Dijksma in the WNL op Zondag program on NPO1.

If it is up to Dijksma, the law is essential to ensure that asylum reception in the Netherlands runs smoothly. The chairman of the Association of Dutch Municipalities acknowledges that not all municipalities are currently doing their fair share in the reception of asylum seekers, but says that “municipalities sometimes need something to be done by law.”

According to Dijksma, the dispersal law will make it easier for smaller municipalities to accommodate smaller numbers of asylum seekers. It is still uncertain whether the law is heading for a majority.

On Tuesday, when the law will be discussed in the Senate, Dijksma will present a petition on behalf of the VNG, the COA and the IPO in which she urges the senators to adopt the law.

140,000 new residents of the Netherlands in 2023, less strong growth than the year before

