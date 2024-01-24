Vodafone is the first operator to include free 5G in all tariffs from February – Executive Digest

#Vodafone #operator #include #free #tariffs #February #Executive #Digest

From February 1st, Vodafone will include free access to the 5G network in all its tariffs, without additional charges and automatically. The operator thus becomes the first in Portugal with this initiative.

After a two-year trial period, Vodafone is pleased to be the first operator on the market to begin a new stage of development of this mobile technology.

“These two years in which we have allowed free trial access to 5G have strongly boosted the use of this latest generation network, contributing to customers’ perception of its advantages and potential. At Vodafone we want the experience of 5G technology to be as democratized as possible, also allowing the creation of differentiated products and services for the benefit of consumers”, says Luís Lopes, CEO of Vodafone Portugal.

The executive thus explains that it was with this in mind that the operator decided to include 5G in all tariffs. “Being the first operator to announce this decision is a sign of Vodafone’s commitment to the digitalization of the country.”

The number of customers using 5G on the Vodafone network has been growing in recent months, now exceeding 25%. At large events such as summer festivals or football matches, 5G data consumption represents around 50% of total consumption, reflecting new usage habits.