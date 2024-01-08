VOHIBATO – A surge of worrying insecurity

Residents of Vohibato, in the Matsiatra-Ambony region, are sounding the alarm over the sudden resurgence of insecurity in their district, especially in December.

Raymond Rasamoelina, president of the “Fiaraha-mientan’i Vohibato” collective, met yesterday in the capital, says: “An attack was noted in Andranohazo-Marokona, in the commune of Andranomiditra. Money was stolen and one person injured. He had to be evacuated to Antananarivo. Then, on December 13, in Amborokotsy-Mahasoabe, dahalo stole oxen which remain untraceable until now.”

And he continues: “On December 20, in Ambalaroina-Vohibato Est, some zebu also disappeared and have not yet been recovered. Also in the same constituency, a student from Andrainjato was raped and murdered, while she was going to visit and spend the holiday with her parents. His eyes were gouged out,” he says.

Before 2018, Vohibato was plunged into growing insecurity. It stopped until she woke up again, laments Raymond Rasamoelina.

Embroidery Leonard

Also Read:  "We did what we had to do" SPORTS

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

How you can ward off the infection
How you can ward off the infection
Posted on
“Now the Czech Republic is threatened with destruction.” Arms deliveries to Ukraine: Lawsuits against the government
“Now the Czech Republic is threatened with destruction.” Arms deliveries to Ukraine: Lawsuits against the government
Posted on
There is a big problem with Chinese electric cars delivered to Europe
There is a big problem with Chinese electric cars delivered to Europe
Posted on
EU stock markets sluggish in the week of US inflation. Amplifon runs in Milan
EU stock markets sluggish in the week of US inflation. Amplifon runs in Milan
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News