VOHIBATO – A surge of worrying insecurity

Residents of Vohibato, in the Matsiatra-Ambony region, are sounding the alarm over the sudden resurgence of insecurity in their district, especially in December.

Raymond Rasamoelina, president of the “Fiaraha-mientan’i Vohibato” collective, met yesterday in the capital, says: “An attack was noted in Andranohazo-Marokona, in the commune of Andranomiditra. Money was stolen and one person injured. He had to be evacuated to Antananarivo. Then, on December 13, in Amborokotsy-Mahasoabe, dahalo stole oxen which remain untraceable until now.”

And he continues: “On December 20, in Ambalaroina-Vohibato Est, some zebu also disappeared and have not yet been recovered. Also in the same constituency, a student from Andrainjato was raped and murdered, while she was going to visit and spend the holiday with her parents. His eyes were gouged out,” he says.

Before 2018, Vohibato was plunged into growing insecurity. It stopped until she woke up again, laments Raymond Rasamoelina.

