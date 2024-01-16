Volcano Erupts in Iceland, Lava Burns Houses

#Volcano #Erupts #Iceland #Lava #Burns #Houses

A number of residential houses caught fire in the city of Grindavik, Iceland, after a nearby volcano erupted twice and spewed lava.

The eruption of a volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, in the early hours of Sunday (14/01), spilled lava into Grindavik.

The eruption proved to be a “worst case scenario” according to one expert, requiring the entire population of the fishing town to be evacuated.

The retaining walls built after the first eruption last December were partially successful in holding back the lava, but several parts of the wall were unable to stop the lava.

As a result, the main road to the city was cut off by lava flows.

In a speech broadcast live on Sunday evening, Iceland’s President, Gudni Johannesson, urged people to “remain united and be compassionate towards those who have to leave their homes”.

He hoped everyone would remain calm, but “anything could happen”, the news agency reported AFP.

Strong earthquake shaking reportedly occurred before the eruption occurred in the Svartsengi volcanic system, last December.

Several weeks later, a retaining wall was built around the volcano to direct volcanic rock away from Grindavik, which is home to around 4,000 people.

The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) said retaining walls in a number of places were unable to stem the flow of lava, so the lava flow reached the city and then burned down houses and buildings.

There is no indication of disruption to domestic and international flights after the eruption.

Flights from Keflavik Airport, which is closest to the center of the lava, will continue to operate as usual, on Monday (15/01) morning.

People who came from refuge in Grindavik, in southwest Iceland, due to the previous eruption, were forced to leave their homes again.

Science journalist and volcanologist Robin Andrews said the ongoing eruption was a “very dangerous and detrimental situation” as the lava had already reached the city.

In an interview with the BBC, he pointed out that the outpouring of lava from the two current eruptions “shows no signs of slowing down”.

“In terms of the duration and severity of the damage, it’s impossible to map at the moment,” he said.

He warned that the impact of the eruption could be “problematic” for people with respiratory problems.

The reason is that volcanic activity releases gases such as sulfur dioxide, which irritates the skin, eyes, nose and throat.

Icelandic Prime Minister (PM), Katrn Jakobsdttir said the government would hold a meeting on Monday to discuss temporary placement measures for residents who had to be evacuated.

“Today is a dark day for Grindavik and today is a dark day for all of Iceland, but the sun will rise again,” he said.

“Together we will weather this shock whatever it may bring. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.”

The country’s alert level has been raised to “emergency” the highest of three levels indicating a threat of harm to people, communities, property or the environment.

Sunday’s eruption was the fifth to occur along the Reykjanes Peninsula since 2021.

Iceland sits atop the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, the boundary between the Eurasian and North American tectonic plates, the two largest tectonic plates on the planet. Iceland has 33 active volcanic systems.

