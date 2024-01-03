Volkswagen bomb, the entry level arrives at 18 thousand euros: all the details

#Volkswagen #bomb #entry #level #arrives #thousand #euros #details

Volkswagen, the new entry level is ready to destroy the market: for less than 20,000 euros you can take it home!

It certainly hasn’t been an easy 2023 for Volkswagen. The German giant certainly has few equals when it comes to diesel and petrol models, it is no coincidence that the brand’s historic models continue to be among the best-selling and to have excellent feedback. The transition towards full electric models However, it turned out to be more complicated than expected, despite the many investments made by the company. The low demand for these models on the European market, where traditional or hybrid engines continue to be preferred, has significantly damaged the giants of the continent and forced Volkswagen to have to resolve several problems during the year.

Volkswagen, the company launches the new low cost model (Volkswagen) – Derapate.it

However, the company seems to have restarted in 2024 with the right intentions and to have a clear idea of ​​the next moves to capture the international market. The new model in the plans of the Wolfsburg house is ready to do battle.

Volkswagen announces the new low-cost electric car

The greatest competition for Volkswagen and the rest of the European giants comes, needless to say, from China. The low-cost cars arriving from the country of the Dragon are literally invading the international market, projecting the Chinese industry to the top of the world industry. Volkswagen, however, does not intend to stand by and watch launch of a car that will have a list price of just 18 thousand eurostruly negligible compared to the average prices of the German company, which given the quality of its cars has always remained on a much higher range.

Volkswagen, the company launches the new low cost model (AnsaFoto) – Derapate.it

This clear cut will be made possible thanks to the development of the new A Main electric platform, which will help significantly contain the company’s production costs and consequently the investment necessary to bring the new electric home. However, it should take around 36 months to get the new model, so it will arrive in 2026.

The bad news, however, is that this project is designed precisely to counter Chinese competition… and precisely by playing “at the opponent’s home” and stealing its secrets. The modelor it will in fact only be launched in China, at least at the moment. The hope is that as the months pass, the company will be able to move the enormous work of development and progress onto new technologies and the network of relationships, partnerships and projects that is developing in the East also on the European market.