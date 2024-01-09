Volkswagen cuts prices of the ID range

#Volkswagen #cuts #prices #range

SALES BELOW EXPECTATIONS – In order to relaunch sales of the ID electric range, the Volkswagen decided to implement a series of cuts to the price list. Italy is among the countries that benefits from the price cut.

ID.3 – The new price list of Volkswagen ID.3 (in the photo above) part of 40.990 euro for Pro Performance, that is 910 euros less compared to the previous version. The new Pro Performance Edition Plus costs money 41.990 eurowhile the Pro S goes from 50,000 euros to 45.200 euro. The price list is completed by the Pro S Edition Plus worth 45,200.

As an example, the setup of the ID.3 Pro Performance Edition Plusone of the most interesting, among other things includes: metallic paint, 18″ black “east derry” alloy wheels with diamond surface, comfort pack (“discover pro” navigator, 2-zone automatic climatronic, heated front seats and steering wheel, telephone preparation, comfort with inductive charging), exterior pack (iq.light LED matrix headlights with dynamic light assist and front LED band, privacy glass for rear side windows and rear window), assistance pack (rear view camera, keyless open, park assist, anti-theft system with volumetric control, proactive protection system).

ID.4 – The price list of Volkswagen ID.4 (in the photo above) is enriched with various versions including the Pure which starts from 44.990 euro, significantly lowering the entry threshold to the range (which previously started from 56,700 euros for the Pro Performance). Also worth mentioning is the new Pro Edition Plus which costs 46,990. Also in this case the equipment improves, following that of the ID.3.

ID.5 – The Volkswagen ID.5 (in the photo above), available in the trim levels Pro, Pro Edition Plus e GTX 4Motionhas a price of respectively 51.28052,280 and 65,650 euros.

ID.7 – The sedan Volkswagen ID.7 (in the photo above) is now available in the Pro Edition Plus version, which has a price list of 63,550 euros, and in the Pro which costs 64,850 euros.