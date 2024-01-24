Volkswagen Golf 8: here’s where it improves with the restyling

#Volkswagen #Golf #heres #improves #restyling

IT CHANGES, BUT IT DOESN’T SEEM – For the eighth generation of Volkswagen Golf an update is ready: it will arrive in dealerships afterestate 2024. Outside, the headlights have changed, slightly smaller (6 millimeters less in height) and with a less “soft” profile in the lower part: these are all new light clusters, but without placing the current version side by side with the restyling it is difficult to notice the change. Then the luminous logo in the center of the grille (optional) and the headlights and bumpers have also been updated: fortunately the rear ones no longer have the fake chrome exhausts.

NEW INFOTAINMENT – More substantial interventions have affected the interior of the Volkswagen Golf: new is, in fact, the multimedia system, offered with a 10.4 or 12.9 inch display. This is the most recent MIB4which debuted on the ID.7 and then arrived in the new generations of the Passat and Tiguan: it has rewritten software and promises many functions andintuitive interface. The dashboard has also been renewed, which is 10.2″ digital as standard for all versions and features new graphics. For the first time on this model you will also be able to have a head-up display that projects information onto the windscreen.

> In the photo above the Golf GTE.

IMPROVED CONTROLS – Other interventions involved the touch controls for the audio volume and climate control: they retain their position under the central monitor but they are now enlightened (on the car listed today they are almost invisible in the dark). Furthermore, pensioners i commands tactile on steering wheel: now all Golfs have those physicists which were previously reserved for the less expensive trim levels (the only difference is that, on the more expensive Volkswagen Golf facelifts, the finish is glossy rather than satin). Also new for the model are the parking assistance systems, which allow the car to enter the desired space by controlling it from the smartphone, and the 360° cameras.

> In the photo above the Golf GTI.

100 KM BY ELECTRIC – Quite a few new features regarding the engines: the more powerful versions of the renewed one Volkswagen Golf I’m there GTI petrol (265 HP, now only with DSG dual-clutch robotised gearbox) and the GTE plug-in hybrid (272 HP). The latter has one drums good 19,7 kWh which can be regenerated with alternating current (like that of the most common wallboxes and columns) with powers up to 11 kW; alternatively, with the rapid direct current ones you can even reach 50 kW (according to the manufacturer’s data, the charge goes from 10 to 80% in just 25 minutes).

> In the photo above the Golf Variant in R Line trim.

GOODBYE GTD E 1.0 – However, he will have no heirs there GTD diesel while the four-wheel drive it becomes available only for the 204 HP 2.0 turbo petrol (which may not be imported into Italy). Goodbye also to the 1.0 turbo petrol engines: in their place a weakened version of the 1.5, with 116 hp (the alternative is 150 HP). The 1.5 four-cylinder (as well as in the plug-ins) also finds a place on the 48-volt mild hybrids: always with 116 or 150 HP, combined only with the dual-clutch robotic gearbox. Finally, the 2.0 TDI diesel versions are unchanged, offered with 116 or 150 horsepower.

THE ENGINES

Propulsion system

Power (kW/CV)

Gearbox Drive type Plug-in hybrid eHybrid 150/204 6-speed eDSG front GTE 200/272 6-speed eDSG front Mild hybrid 1.5 eTSI 85/115 7-speed DSG front 1.5 eTSI 110/150 7-speed DSG front Turbo petrol 1.5 TSI 85/115 6-speed manual front 1.5 TSI 110/150 6-speed manual front 2.0 TSI 150/204 7-speed DSG 4MOTION 2.0 TSI (GTI) 195/265 7-speed DSG front Turbodiesel 2.0 TDI 85/115 manual 6-speed front 2.0 TDI 110/150 DSG 7-speed front