Volkswagen Golf but not only: the compact cars that will monopolize 2024, so many amazing models

The Volkswagen Golf is one of the most loved cars of all time, but there are also other models that compete with it.

Among the groups that have made the world of motoring legendary, there is undoubtedly that too Volkswagen, with the German giant that has been able to assert itself over the years. One of the models that has achieved the greatest success in history is the Golf, with this car that has proven to be an integral part of the D segment. Volkswagen Golf (Volkswagen Press Media – Offroad.it)

The latter is the one that represents medium-high range cars as a category and is often one of the companies’ strong points. In fact, in 2023 these cars have proven to be worth 15% of sales worldwide, with the Golf which is a full part of it, given its excellent performances.

We are faced with a car with compact dimensions, in fact it has a length of 428 cm, a width of 179 cm and a height of 149 cm. The car is approved for five people and the engine inside varies according to the customer’s needs. In fact, you can choose between petrol, diesel and plug-in, with the most expensive version of all being the TSI R 4Motion DSG.

In this case we are talking about a 4-cylinder car with a 2000 displacement which can deliver a maximum of 333 horsepower. The peak speed reaches 270 km/h and the starting price is 61,900 Euros. However, it is not just the Golf that is one of the most requested cars ever in the magical world of the D segment.

Skoda, Peugeot and more: the D segment is increasingly in demand

So this is how car ranges are changing more and more in the world of motors and this can be seen from the fact that the D Segment is increasingly growing. Not only the models of Golf, but also giants like the Skoda, Peugeot or Opel they knew how to create top-of-the-line cars.

Opel Astra

Among the D Segment cars that are among the most renowned in the world there is certainly the Opel Astra. The German company of the Stellantis Group has created a 437 cm sedan, a width of 186 cm and a height of 149, which makes it approved for five people. Also in this case Opel has decided to space out quite a bit on the choice of engines. Opel Astra (Opel Press Media – Offroad.it)

In fact, the Astra can be purchased in both the petrol and diesel versions and finally the plug-in or electric version. It is a truly exceptional car, especially in the plug-in variant, with a 4-cylinder engine with a displacement of 1600 and 224 horsepower, with a peak speed of 23 km/h and a cost of 48.050 Euro.

Peugeot 308

Staying within the Stellantis Group there is also a way to admire the Peugeot 308, a car that presents itself as a sedan with careful finishes and decidedly elegant. The dimensions make it very similar to the Opel Astra, with a length of 437 cm, a width of 186 cm and a height of 148 cm. Peugoet 308 (Peugoet Press Media – Offroad.it)

Also in this case, Stellar has decided to satisfy all its customers, launching petrol or diesel, plug-in or electric versions on the market. This time too, the plug-in stands out, with the engine being a 1600cc 4-cylinder that delivers up to a maximum of 224 horsepower, with a maximum speed of 225 km/h and a base price of 45.400 Euro.

Skoda Octavia

Finally we return to Volkswagen Group, with Skoda growing more and more prominently on the market. Among the improvements of the Czech company in recent years there is certainly the production of a large vehicle like the Octavia. It is a model with a length of 469 cm, a width of 183 cm and a height of 147 cm. Skoda Octavia (Skoda Press Media – Offroad.it)

The choice expands between petrol, diesel, mild hyrbid and even methane. The top of the range in this case is the diesel version with 4 cylinders of 2000 displacement which can deliver a maximum of 200 horsepower and reaches a speed of 245 km/h, with a base cost of 43.100 Eurofor an increasingly requested D segment.