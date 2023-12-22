Volkswagen Golf, first teaser of the restyling

#Volkswagen #Golf #teaser #restyling

The debut of the restyling of the Volkswagen Golf ever closer. The CEO of Volkswagen, Thomas Schfer, shared a greeting video message through his LinkedIn account in which he recalls some of the main innovations of 2023. The most interesting part, however, at the end, is when the car manufacturer’s number one offers a very first look at the Golf restyling. In particular, in the dim light we can briefly glimpse the front of the Variant version (station wagon).

Furthermore, the launch is confirmed for next year. In particular, the debut would be expected at the beginning of 2024. The teaser of the new model However, it is interesting because it allows you to observe the new light signature of the Golf characterized by the presence of an LED strip that runs along the entire nose, interrupted only in the center by the logo, which is itself illuminated.

WHAT DO WE KNOW?

Volkswagen has therefore revised the front by introducing new headlights which will have a renewed light signature. From the spy photos seen so far, the German brand will make some further small tweaks to the front without, however, any particular upheavals. At the rear, however, the light clusters will have new graphics.

Therefore, with the restyling, Volkswagen wanted to refresh the look of its car. The passenger compartment, however, will have more innovations. In addition to the arrival of new coverings, the dashboard will be revised with the introduction of the new infotainment system characterized by a larger display, 12 inches, and equipped with a new software platform. This is the same infotainment that debuted on the ID.7 and the new Passat.

As for the engines, there shouldn’t be any major changes since we’re still talking about a restyling. The current range of engines should be revived. The Plug-in version, in particular, should benefit from the innovations seen on the latest Volkswagen PHEV models. Therefore, the new powertrain, thanks to a larger capacity battery, will be able to offer an electric-only range of 100 km. The sportier GTI versions could have a little more power.

All that remains, therefore, is to wait for news on the launch of the Volkswagen Golf facelift.