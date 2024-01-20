Volkswagen Golf, some sketches “anticipate” the restyling

#Volkswagen #Golf #sketches #anticipate #restyling

The restyling of the Volkswagen Golf will be presented in a few days. After sharing some teasers and, recently at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, even a series of photos of the facelift, still “disguised”, the German car manufacturer showed some sketches of the new car.

For Volkswagen, the Golf is a very important car, a model that has been sold in over 37 million copies all over the world. For the car manufacturer, this is its most successful model.

Our Golf. A true all-round talent. To date, more than 37 million units have been delivered to more than 70 countries. In all modesty, we can say that it is the most successful Volkswagen and at the same time one of the most successful cars in the world. A great motivation for our designers and engineers to continue this success story. And that’s exactly what we’re doing.

The sketches of the facelift show once again that the major design innovations will be concentrated at the front with some tweaks to the bumper and above all the introduction of a new light signature. At the rear, however, there will be small changes to the light clusters which will have new graphics. As happens with restyling, there should also be new colors for the bodywork and alloy wheels with a new design.

However, we will find more innovations inside the passenger compartment. As we have already seen thanks to a series of spy photos, Volkswagen has revised the dashboard with the introduction of a new infotainment system which will be able to count on a larger touch display. Infotainment featuring a new software platform, the same seen inside, for example, the new Passat or the electric ID.7. Additionally, ChatGPT integration for the voice assistant is coming in the future.

Also Read:  Christian Ntsay dismisses the idea of ​​amending the law on elections

On the engine front no big news is expected. Given what has been done with the most recent Volkswagen models, the Plug-in versions could have greater electric autonomy thanks to a higher capacity battery.

All that remains, therefore, is to wait a few days and wait for the official debut to discover all the details of the restyling.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

What the uniform will look like at school: outfit, price, quantity of items… what we know about the kit imposed on students
What the uniform will look like at school: outfit, price, quantity of items… what we know about the kit imposed on students
Posted on
Obama’s daughter Malia is now 25 years old and makes her red carpet debut with her first film: ‘She has bizarre ideas’ | Show
Obama’s daughter Malia is now 25 years old and makes her red carpet debut with her first film: ‘She has bizarre ideas’ | Show
Posted on
Samoilovs will debut in professional basketball – Basketball – Sportacentrs.com
Samoilovs will debut in professional basketball – Basketball – Sportacentrs.com
Posted on
ChatGPT says that the most difficult university degree is not medicine
ChatGPT says that the most difficult university degree is not medicine
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News