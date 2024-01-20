Volkswagen Golf, some sketches “anticipate” the restyling

#Volkswagen #Golf #sketches #anticipate #restyling

The restyling of the Volkswagen Golf will be presented in a few days. After sharing some teasers and, recently at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, even a series of photos of the facelift, still “disguised”, the German car manufacturer showed some sketches of the new car.

For Volkswagen, the Golf is a very important car, a model that has been sold in over 37 million copies all over the world. For the car manufacturer, this is its most successful model.

Our Golf. A true all-round talent. To date, more than 37 million units have been delivered to more than 70 countries. In all modesty, we can say that it is the most successful Volkswagen and at the same time one of the most successful cars in the world. A great motivation for our designers and engineers to continue this success story. And that’s exactly what we’re doing.

The sketches of the facelift show once again that the major design innovations will be concentrated at the front with some tweaks to the bumper and above all the introduction of a new light signature. At the rear, however, there will be small changes to the light clusters which will have new graphics. As happens with restyling, there should also be new colors for the bodywork and alloy wheels with a new design.

However, we will find more innovations inside the passenger compartment. As we have already seen thanks to a series of spy photos, Volkswagen has revised the dashboard with the introduction of a new infotainment system which will be able to count on a larger touch display. Infotainment featuring a new software platform, the same seen inside, for example, the new Passat or the electric ID.7. Additionally, ChatGPT integration for the voice assistant is coming in the future.

On the engine front no big news is expected. Given what has been done with the most recent Volkswagen models, the Plug-in versions could have greater electric autonomy thanks to a higher capacity battery.

All that remains, therefore, is to wait a few days and wait for the official debut to discover all the details of the restyling.