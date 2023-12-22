Volkswagen Golf: the first teaser of the restyling

#Volkswagen #Golf #teaser #restyling

THE LAST COMBUSTION – Those that the CEO of Volkswagen, Thomas Schäfer, sent were spoiler greetings LinkedIn during the Christmas holidays. In fact, the head of the German company gave away the first one teaser official of restyling from the Volkswagen Golf. The eighth generation will in fact receive theupdate mid-career during 2024, a refresh that will not revolutionize the model but will simply modify some stylistic details. The restyling it will also represent the last version of the Golf with combustion engines: the ninth generation of the Golf will in fact keep the same name but will be completely electric and will arrive no earlier than 2028.

> The recent spy photos reveal the external changes made to the Golf which, as you can see, are detailed.

NO DISTURBANCES – From the spy photos of Autocarwe note that the new Volkswagen Golf 8.5will receive headlights and a new front fascia, but not such as to distort the style which remains faithful to that of the 8. Inside we will find a display central of larger dimensions (see photo below) which will feature a new generation multimedia system and a steering wheel with physical buttons and no longer touch ones, exactly for the recent Passat and Tiguan. Among the new driver assistance systems there should be an advanced parking assistant, which will allow you to control the car remotely via your smartphone.

REFINEMENTS TO THE ENGINE – Even with regards to the mechanics, refinements and not upheavals are expected. All engines should become mild hybrids: eTSI 3 cylinder 1.0 and 4 cylinder 1.5 petrol ed eTDI 2.0 diesel, adopting more powerful electric motors to improve starting from a standstill. While the plug-in hybrid versions eHybrid e GTE they should be based on the 1.5 engine, instead of the previous one, 1.4 combined with a more powerful electric motor to reach a total of 215 and 260 HP respectively. This, together with a larger battery, should bring the electric range of the plug-ins to around 100 km. Even the body of the Volkswagen Golf 8.5 should receive some attention, in the form of strengthening to improve structural rigidity.

Also Read:  Ryanair CEO close to securing 100 million euro prize

CONTINUITY IN ENGINES – Probably all thrusters will be matched only al automatic gearbox DSG with double clutch, with a view to reducing consumption and emissions. Hello also the sportier GTI and GTD variants.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The Deep Fake phenomenon is gaining momentum. How Romanians are tricked – News by sources
The Deep Fake phenomenon is gaining momentum. How Romanians are tricked – News by sources
Posted on
Real Madrid | Bellingham is already the second most valuable footballer in all of history
Real Madrid | Bellingham is already the second most valuable footballer in all of history
Posted on
A 73-year-old woman who had cancer regained her health with a special method – denizlihaber.com
A 73-year-old woman who had cancer regained her health with a special method – denizlihaber.com
Posted on
Live Exodus Plan: This is how mobility dawns in Bogotá, traffic jams, routes and accidents – Bogotá
Live Exodus Plan: This is how mobility dawns in Bogotá, traffic jams, routes and accidents – Bogotá
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News