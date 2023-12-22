Volkswagen, new interior details of the ID concept. 2 all

#Volkswagen #interior #details #concept

The Volkswagen ID concept. 2all anticipates the contents of the German car manufacturer’s future electric vehicle which will be offered in 2025 at a starting price of around 25 thousand euros. Thanks to Andreas Mindthead of design at Volkswagen, it is possible to take a further look at the new features of the concept’s interior, thanks to a short film shared on his profile on Instagram.

The structure of the concept’s cockpit will influence not only the future ID. 2all as standard but also other models from the German car manufacturer. In fact, for the interior design, Volkswagen followed a new approach, satisfying customers who were not satisfied with the choice to focus entirely on controls on touch screens.

In fact, inside the cockpit of the concept we find physical buttons under the infotainment display used to control the climate. Furthermore, on the central tunnel there is a circular selector which is used to set some infotainment functions.

In particular, through the selector it is possible to customize the graphics of the displays. For the digital instruments, for example, graphics that reproduce the dashboard of old Golfs are also available. Andrea Mindt explains:

Customers say a simple touchscreen isn’t enough and expect physical buttons for important functions.

The screen for the digital instruments behind the steering wheel also remains present. According to Volkswagen, the presence of the screen in front of the driver’s eyes is very important for safety purposes. There will also be news on the gaming front materials. The company is trying to gradually eliminate leather, chrome and hard plastic from the cabins and will use more fabrics and Alcantara.

It will be interesting to understand how many of the innovations shown inside the concept’s cockpit will arrive in the ID. 2all as standard.