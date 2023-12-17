Volkswagen shows first image of the ID.2all and reveals more of the future

Volkswagen’s commitment to electric cars is clear and the brand already has a large presence in this growing market. Its proposals are winning over the roads and drivers, and there is still room for growth. Its next proposal should be the expected ID.2all, which the brand has now revealed in an image showing much more about its future.

Volkswagen has been waiting for a long time to launch its new electric car. We’re talking about the ID.2all, which the brand wants to bring to the same level as its classic Golf, but with substantial changes. The most important of these is its price, which is expected to be around 25 thousand euros.

Volkswagen had already revealed a lot about its electric car, in particular how its concept would change the market and establish a position that is expected in Europe. This will compete with some proposals that brands like Renault are preparing and which will also arrive soon.

The image presented was revealed by Volkswagen’s chief designer, Andreas Mindt, during a brand workshop. There it was confirmed that the ID.2all SUV will be another important step towards taking electric mobility to a new affordable level.

From what can be seen in the revealed image, the new model draws attention to its generously sized wheel arches, as well as its slim headlights. It probably features the same light bar found on other models. At the back there is an interesting three-stripe design on the rear pillar, similar to those found on the ID. Buzz.

Many of its elements will be well known, with Volkswagen using its platform and engines from other models in the ID.2all. In this way, the German brand will be able to have another unique proposal that customers loyal to the brand will know well.

Still without a scheduled date for reaching the market, Volkswagen has pointed to 2026 as being the most likely. Thus, the ID.2all will have to conquer its space, as the competition will already have its proposals circulating on the roads.

