Volkswagen will cut another model from the catalog

Germans say goodbye to the T-Roc Cabrio; The second generation of the SUV will no longer have a version with a retractable canvas roof.

Launched in 2017, the Volkswagen T-Roc will have a second generation revealed in the middle of next year, based on the MQB Evo platform, an evolution of the current architecture (which will also be used by the renewed Tiguan, Golf and Passat), and with a catalog “ shortened”.

The German brand will not launch a replacement for the Cabrio, the convertible version of the SUV and the only body variant that is not produced at the Portuguese Autoeuropa factory, in Palmela.

The T-Roc secured an important role in the market, reaching the podium as the third best-selling car in Europe, with 191,015 registrations, according to data provided by Dataforce.

But, in total sales, the Cabrio, manufactured at the German plant in Osnabrück, represents only a small percentage, with 11,693 units delivered, despite being the second best-selling convertible in Europe, only behind the Mini Cabrio. The status of a niche car, with few customers to justify its existence, compromises its viability.

