VOLLEYBALL – ANALAMANGA – ASI provisional leader

The Duel between ASi and GNVB will continue in January

The Analamanga volleyball championship is taking a short break of two or three weeks during this holiday season. Three days were played in one month. Akany Sambatra Itaosy (ASI) is at the top of the provisional ranking for both boys and girls in the first division. ASI and Pole, each credited with 9 points, occupy the position of leader and runner-up respectively. Cosfa, which has two matches, is in third place with 6 points ahead of GNVB2 (4 points) and GNVB1 (3 points).

The first formation of the gendarmerie has only played one match so far. The clash between GNVB1 and Cosfa, postponed to early January, is eagerly awaited by fans of the discipline. “The withdrawal of one team, ASI2, disrupted the schedule a little,” explains Mampionona Raveloarijaona, Analamanga regional technical advisor. During the matches counting for the third day, this weekend, ASI1 continued its flawless performance and beat MVBC by 3 to 0 (26/24 25/18 25/15). On the girls’ side, ASI and GNVB are co-leaders with a cumulative 9 points each. SXC and AMVB occupy third and fourth place respectively with 6 points each.

ASI achieved a quadruple this weekend. In addition to the victory in 1DM, the Itaosy club also signed a double in 2DM. ASI2 dismissed VBC Jack by 3 to 0 and ASI1, for its part, suffered to outclass Saint-Michel by 3 to 2. Among the U18 girls, ASI beat AFA by forfeit. The elimination phase will resume in mid-January. The late matches should be held in early January before the fourth day.

