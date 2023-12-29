VOLLEYBALL – ANALAMANGA – ASI provisional leader

The Duel between ASi and GNVB will continue in January

The Analamanga volleyball championship is taking a short break of two or three weeks during this holiday season. Three days were played in one month. Akany Sambatra Itaosy (ASI) is at the top of the provisional ranking for both boys and girls in the first division. ASI and Pole, each credited with 9 points, occupy the position of leader and runner-up respectively. Cosfa, which has two matches, is in third place with 6 points ahead of GNVB2 (4 points) and GNVB1 (3 points).

The first formation of the gendarmerie has only played one match so far. The clash between GNVB1 and Cosfa, postponed to early January, is eagerly awaited by fans of the discipline. “The withdrawal of one team, ASI2, disrupted the schedule a little,” explains Mampionona Raveloarijaona, Analamanga regional technical advisor. During the matches counting for the third day, this weekend, ASI1 continued its flawless performance and beat MVBC by 3 to 0 (26/24 25/18 25/15). On the girls’ side, ASI and GNVB are co-leaders with a cumulative 9 points each. SXC and AMVB occupy third and fourth place respectively with 6 points each.

ASI achieved a quadruple this weekend. In addition to the victory in 1DM, the Itaosy club also signed a double in 2DM. ASI2 dismissed VBC Jack by 3 to 0 and ASI1, for its part, suffered to outclass Saint-Michel by 3 to 2. Among the U18 girls, ASI beat AFA by forfeit. The elimination phase will resume in mid-January. The late matches should be held in early January before the fourth day.

Also Read:  Gareca to Chile: the millionaire salary to be the new coach of the Chilean team | SPORTS-TOTAL

Serge Rasanda

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

This is how they affect the intestines
This is how they affect the intestines
Posted on
Home care: From 2024, La Solution aims to be exemplary in its contracts
Home care: From 2024, La Solution aims to be exemplary in its contracts
Posted on
The lover who came to the girl with gifts was kicked out into the street: even the security guard was scared
The lover who came to the girl with gifts was kicked out into the street: even the security guard was scared
Posted on
VOLLEYBALL – ANALAMANGA – ASI provisional leader
VOLLEYBALL – ANALAMANGA – ASI provisional leader
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News