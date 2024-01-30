VOLLEYBALL – ANALAMANGA – Cosfa and GNVB1 take control

The GNVB girls occupy the leading position in 1DF.

Small upheaval in the rankings. Cosfa climbs one step and occupies the leading position in 1DM after the fourth day of this weekend. The Military won Sunday in Betongolo 3-0 and removed Pole, leader at the end of the third day. Asi1 maintains its third place after its victory against BKMV by 3-0 on Sunday in Itaosy. The leading trio are each credited with 12 points.

With three matches played, GNVB1 also moved up one step and is in fifth place (9 points). The Gendarmes won their third victory in as many matches by defeating ASSM 3-0. Mama retains fourth place (11 points) after its success against MVBC (3-0). The remake of the final of the Analamanga 1DF championship was on the program on Sunday in Betongolo. GNVB confirmed its supremacy at home by winning painfully by 3 to 2 (18/25 25/17 20/25 25/10 15/6) against Asi1. In the provisional ranking, GNVB climbs into pole position with 11 points, closely followed by Asi1 (10 points). Credited with 8 units, Squad1 is in third place after its victory against AMVB (3-1) Sunday at the Petit Palais. Bi’As occupies fourth place (7 points) beating Voara (3-0).

Among the young people, Asi continues his domination by achieving a hat-trick this weekend. The U20 girls, the U18 boys and girls respectively defeated the ASSM team by the same score (3-0). GNVB, for its part, signed a double by beating VBCD in the U20 girls and Asi2 in the U16 girls. Bi’As also won two victories by having GNVB among the U16G and ASSM among the girls without counting the one by forfeit against Esca among the U18F.

Also Read:  Sam Kerr agrees to extend Chelsea contract beyond this campaign | Chelsea Women

Serge Rasanda

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

A tie between the most common obesity surgeries – Sahlgrenska Academy at the University of Gothenburg
A tie between the most common obesity surgeries – Sahlgrenska Academy at the University of Gothenburg
Posted on
A new official European heat record has been set
A new official European heat record has been set
Posted on
Today’s stock markets, January 30th. Positive Europe after GDP data. UPS cuts 12 thousand positions
Today’s stock markets, January 30th. Positive Europe after GDP data. UPS cuts 12 thousand positions
Posted on
Esport 1 – All esports in 1 place!
Esport 1 – All esports in 1 place!
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News