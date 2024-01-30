VOLLEYBALL – ANALAMANGA – Cosfa and GNVB1 take control

The GNVB girls occupy the leading position in 1DF.

Small upheaval in the rankings. Cosfa climbs one step and occupies the leading position in 1DM after the fourth day of this weekend. The Military won Sunday in Betongolo 3-0 and removed Pole, leader at the end of the third day. Asi1 maintains its third place after its victory against BKMV by 3-0 on Sunday in Itaosy. The leading trio are each credited with 12 points.

With three matches played, GNVB1 also moved up one step and is in fifth place (9 points). The Gendarmes won their third victory in as many matches by defeating ASSM 3-0. Mama retains fourth place (11 points) after its success against MVBC (3-0). The remake of the final of the Analamanga 1DF championship was on the program on Sunday in Betongolo. GNVB confirmed its supremacy at home by winning painfully by 3 to 2 (18/25 25/17 20/25 25/10 15/6) against Asi1. In the provisional ranking, GNVB climbs into pole position with 11 points, closely followed by Asi1 (10 points). Credited with 8 units, Squad1 is in third place after its victory against AMVB (3-1) Sunday at the Petit Palais. Bi’As occupies fourth place (7 points) beating Voara (3-0).

Among the young people, Asi continues his domination by achieving a hat-trick this weekend. The U20 girls, the U18 boys and girls respectively defeated the ASSM team by the same score (3-0). GNVB, for its part, signed a double by beating VBCD in the U20 girls and Asi2 in the U16 girls. Bi’As also won two victories by having GNVB among the U16G and ASSM among the girls without counting the one by forfeit against Esca among the U18F.

Serge Rasanda