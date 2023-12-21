VOLLEYBALL – ANALAMANGA – GNVB and ASI continue their momentum

The GNVB girls (in Dark Blue) continue their flawless journey

Two flagship clubs from Analamanga and the country, that of the Gendarmerie nationale volleyball and Ankany Sambatra of Itaosy continue their flawless journey in the Analamanga 1D championship. The two teams shone among the men and women, and each won a third victory in a row this weekend.

Among the girls, ASI 1 defeated its second team in one direction, by 3 sets to 0 (25/8 25/5 25/7) while GNVB won by 3 to 0 (25/12 25/14 25 /11) against the AFA. AMVB is gradually climbing back up the slope and has a string of victories. The Mandroseza club defeated the Squad this weekend by 3 to 1.

Among the boys, ASI 1 soundly beat Scoop Digital Volleyball by 3 to 0 (25/15 25/15 25/11). The third Itaosy team, for its part, lost 0 to 3 to Pole. And the second formation of the Gendarmerie outclassed BKMV by 3 to 0. GNVB and ASI move away in the provisional ranking following their faultless run after the third day of the Analamanga 1D championship.

ASI also shone among the U20s by achieving a double, during the matches held in Ambohimanga on Sunday, as part of the inauguration of the Diamant Volleyball club field. This club is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Among the boys, ASI won, 3 to 1, against GNVB and the girls, for their part, defeated VBCD by 3 to 1. In an exhibition match dedicated to veterans, the federation team chaired by Léa Raharimalala beat the GNVB team in five sets after tie-break.

Also Read:  Great effort and little reward

Serge Rasanda

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Banks forced to return 330 million kwanzas to customers –
Banks forced to return 330 million kwanzas to customers –
Posted on
Climate change puts 45 million children at risk in Africa –
Climate change puts 45 million children at risk in Africa –
Posted on
Is Princess Catherine too stylish?
Is Princess Catherine too stylish?
Posted on
Tigres achieve vital victory against the Águilas
Tigres achieve vital victory against the Águilas
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News