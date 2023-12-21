VOLLEYBALL – ANALAMANGA – GNVB and ASI continue their momentum

The GNVB girls (in Dark Blue) continue their flawless journey

Two flagship clubs from Analamanga and the country, that of the Gendarmerie nationale volleyball and Ankany Sambatra of Itaosy continue their flawless journey in the Analamanga 1D championship. The two teams shone among the men and women, and each won a third victory in a row this weekend.

Among the girls, ASI 1 defeated its second team in one direction, by 3 sets to 0 (25/8 25/5 25/7) while GNVB won by 3 to 0 (25/12 25/14 25 /11) against the AFA. AMVB is gradually climbing back up the slope and has a string of victories. The Mandroseza club defeated the Squad this weekend by 3 to 1.

Among the boys, ASI 1 soundly beat Scoop Digital Volleyball by 3 to 0 (25/15 25/15 25/11). The third Itaosy team, for its part, lost 0 to 3 to Pole. And the second formation of the Gendarmerie outclassed BKMV by 3 to 0. GNVB and ASI move away in the provisional ranking following their faultless run after the third day of the Analamanga 1D championship.

ASI also shone among the U20s by achieving a double, during the matches held in Ambohimanga on Sunday, as part of the inauguration of the Diamant Volleyball club field. This club is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Among the boys, ASI won, 3 to 1, against GNVB and the girls, for their part, defeated VBCD by 3 to 1. In an exhibition match dedicated to veterans, the federation team chaired by Léa Raharimalala beat the GNVB team in five sets after tie-break.

Serge Rasanda