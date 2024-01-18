VOLLEYBALL – ANALAMANGA – Gnvb and Asi dominate among young people

Like the ASI, the GNVB achieved a double this weekend

The young people from the big clubs also excel. Like their elders, the volleyball players in the lower age category of the two flagship clubs of Analamanga and the country, the National Volleyball Gendarmerie (Gnvb) and Akany Sambatra Itaosy (Asi) each achieved a double this weekend, counting for the fourth day of the Analamanga championship.

The U20G gendarmes won 3-0 against the Esca team. The U16 girls, for their part, defeated AFA by 2 to 0. For their part, the U18 girls of ASI beat Esca one way by 3 to 0 and the U16F defeated BI’AS by 2 to 0. The regional summit has just resumed this weekend after the holiday break. Only one late match took place for the men’s premier division. Mama sharply dismissed Scoop Digital Volleyball by 3 to 0. And in 1DF, Squad suffered to overthrow BI’AS by 3 to 2.

In 2DM, CSA Anjanahary won 3-1 against Mamisoa. The fourth day will continue this weekend. Five matches are on the program for the 1DM, one of the most anticipated of which will be the meeting between Gnvb and Vbcd. No matches are scheduled for girls.

Serge Rasanda