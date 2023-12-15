VOLLEYBALL – ANALAMANGA – GNVB, ASI and Squad continue their flawless performance

Faultless course. The women’s team of the National Gendarmerie volleyball club (GNBV) in the first division, followed up with a second victory of 3 sets to 0, Saturday in Betongolo, after its entry success against Bi’As (3-0). GNVB easily snatched the first set (25/13) while the Mandroseza team made their task more difficult, during the last two sets 25/23 25/20.

The first team of Akany Sambatra from Itaosy also recorded a second victory in a row. The Itaosy girls won 3 to 0 against CCVB (25-22,25-17,25-15). ASI dismissed AFA on the first day. One-sided, Squad 1, for its part, defeated Voara by 3 to 0 (25/12 25/16 25/18). On the boys’ side, after its opening victory against GNVB 2, ASI continues its flawless performance. The runner-up team from Analamanga beat VBCD by 3-0.

Second success also for Cosfa which outperformed the ASSM by the same score. The match between Mama and GNVB 2 could not be held and will be postponed at a later date. Still in 1DM, ESVBA suffered to dismiss MVBC after a tie break. And Pole beat BKMV by 3 to 1. Among the girls, Bi’As beat Squad2 (3-0) and AFA has ASI 2 (3-0). In the men’s second division, ASI achieves a double. Its first team won against RVB (3-0) and the second overthrew CSA by the same score. The Itaosy girls also defeated the Mamisoa club 3 to 1.

Serge Rasanda

