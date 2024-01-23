VOLLEYBALL – ANALAMANGA – Pole leader ahead of Cosfa and Asi

The military (white) beat SDV at home on Saturday in Mandroseza

The Pole team, credited with 12 points, occupies the leading position after a flawless run of four victories in as many matches. This club defeated AS Saint-Michel at home on Sunday 3 to 0 (25/17 34/32 25/16) in Amparibe, counting for the fourth day of the Analamanga 1DM championship. Cosfa is right behind him in second position with 9 points and three matches played out of four. The military soundly beat Scoop Digital Volleyball on its field by 3 to 0 (25/17 25/18 25/16), Saturday in Mandroseza. Asi 1 is provisionally in third place with also 9 points and three matches played. GNVB1, which has only played two matches so far, has just followed up its success by beating VBCD by 3 to 0 (25/10 25/20 25/16) on Saturday, in Betongolo.

The reigning champion club is in sixth place (6 points) with two matches still in hand. Mama ranked fourth (8 points) won 3-0 against Asi 3 and GNVB2, fifth, dismissed ESVBA by 3-0. No 1DF match has been scheduled this weekend. In 2DM, Jak, Asi 1, HZMA and CSA were victorious on the fourth day. In the U20 girls, GNVB beats ASSM, ASI has Voara and VBCD overthrows CCVB. Bi’AS, for its part, achieved a double by beating ASSM among the U18 boys and ASI 2 among the U16 girls.

On the agenda for the fifth day, the two leaders Pole and Cosfa will face each other this weekend.

Serge Rasanda