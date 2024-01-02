VOLLEYBALL – CLUBS CUP ZONE 7

Malagasy clubs will have to prepare now

Busy schedule. The Malagasy volleyball federation published this weekend the calendar for the 2024 season. Madagascar will host the region’s flagship competition, the Cavb Club Cup (African Volleyball Confederation) zone 7 for senior men and women from February 22 to March 2 at the sports palace in Mahamasina and at

Ankorondrano gymnasium. After the two previous editions, that in 2023 in Mauritius and that in 2020 at home, zone 7 has entrusted the organization of the next edition to the Big Island.

This regional competition will bring together the champion and vice-champion clubs of the Indian Ocean Islands, namely Madagascar, Mauritius, Seychelles, Comoros, Mayotte and Reunion. The national titles in the 1DM and 1DM were won by the GNVB at the end of the national summit in Toamasina in June 2023. The runners-up are Akany Sambatra Itaosy for the boys and Stef’Auto for the girls. The federation and the flag-bearing clubs of the Big Island will only have a month and a half to prepare for this regional meeting.

Decentralized

The federation team has opted for decentralization of the organization of local competitions. Five national summits feature in the 2024 calendar for classic volleyball. Only the Madagascar 1st division championship is scheduled in the capital, from October 12 to 19. The organization of the 2nd division national championship was entrusted to the Itasy or Alaotra Mangoro league from November 2 to 9. Three Madagascar Cups are also on the program this season. The one dedicated to U14 and U20 will begin local competitions and will be held from March 23 to 30 in Antsirabe. The Madagascar Cup U16 and veterans will take place from July 6 to 13 in Toamasina and that reserved for U23s will be played from September 21 to 28 in Fianarantsoa. “The number of participating teams will be unlimited for the Madagascar Cups (…) and the dates and locations are still subject to change in relation to the infrastructures and international programs”, we can read in the press release from the federation.

Four competitions are on the program for beach volleyball. The 6th Tama Beach dedicated to young people and seniors will take place on February 24 and 25 in Toamasina, the Festibeach in July during the Whale Festival in Sainte-Marie, the Festibeach of the Somaroho Festival in Nosy-be in August and the Madagascar championship will conclude in style the season from October 4 to 6 in Toamasina.

Serge Rasanda