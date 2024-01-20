VOLLEYBALL – DISAPPEARANCE – Maurille Rakotofahatelo is gone

Maurille Rakotofahatelo, former Cosfap player and member of the national team

The world of Malagasy volleyball is in mourning. Former Cosfap player and member of the national team in the 90s, Maurille Rakotofahatelo died Thursday at the age of 61. Weakened by a stroke that occurred during an interministerial friendly match a few years ago, he had to be hospitalized at the Soavinandriana military hospital this Thursday, but could not resist high blood pressure.

Maurille had worn the military colors high in his time by winning ten Madagascar champion titles. He had also won two gold medals from the island games. “Maurille was part of generations well before ours. He was rather known for his rapid suspension specialties. He was also a good blocker (…) He always showed cohesion with his teammates on and off the field,” testifies Serge Saramba, former Cosfa player and former national technical director. After his competitive career, he became a coach of the same military club and won two national titles in the late 2000s. The deceased will be taken today to Ambalao, his hometown where he will be buried.

Serge Rasanda