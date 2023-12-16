VOLLEYBALL – FIVB – Honoré Razafinjatovo appointed international instructor

Jean Honoré Razafinjatovo, FIVB international instructor

The former national technical director, Jean Honoré Razafinjatovo alias “Noré kely”, was appointed on Tuesday evening as an international instructor by the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB). He is the second Malagasy to have this title, after Noroarimasy Ralainarivo.

The former ferryman converted into a technician who has held a level 2 coaching diploma since 2013, has devoted around thirty years to the promotion and development of the discipline.

He could now conduct training in French-speaking countries in the region and the continent. “To be appointed as an international instructor, I followed technical seminars from the FIVB and CAVB, notably in Egypt, during the African Championship in 2019, and technical training in Slovenia, in 2021. I had virtual interviews with experts, the president of the technical commission and the president of the CAVB coaches commission. I also followed training on the sports assistance program such as the cool volleyball project dedicated to children,” relates the former DTN from 2012 to 2014, then from 2019 to 2023.

Noré kely was a player in the 1980s within AST and Somacou, then since 1991 he became coach of Adema, AS Aro, CSA, IFT Fianarantsoa, ​​AFA , Tiko SC and GNVB so far. “These clubs most of them participated in the Indian Ocean or Zone 7 Cup,” he emphasizes.

Serge Rasanda