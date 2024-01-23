VOLLEYBALL – ZONE 7 CLUBS CHAMPIONSHIP

The leaders of the Federation presented the event yesterday at the COM headquarters in Ivandry

The Big Island is home to the 28th edition of the African Volleyball Confederation (CAVB) Zone 7 Club Championship. The regional game will take place from February 24 to March 2, in Antananarivo.

Three competition sites will host the matches, namely the large hall and the small hall of the Mahamasina Sports Palace as well as the Ankorondrano gymnasium. The gymnasium of the National Sports Academy in Ampefiloha will be dedicated to training. Sixteen men’s and sixteen women’s teams, champions and vice-champions from the Indian Ocean islands, will compete in this zonal summit. This competition concerns the Comoros, Mauritius, Seychelles, Reunion, Mayotte and Madagascar.

Six teams – four women’s and two men’s – are already involved at the moment. For men, the Big Island will be represented by the Gendarmerie nationale de volleyball club (GNVB) and the Akany Sambatra of Itaosy (Asi), respectively champion and vice-champion of Madagascar.

Participation massive

On the girls’ side, the host country will field the reigning champion, GNVB, its runner-up Stef’Auto and the two semi-finalists, Asi and Squad. “We were able to add two women’s teams since the Comoros did not enter theirs,” explains the secretary general of the Malagasy Volleyball Federation, Hajatiana Raharinjoelina

“The deadline for entry was January 15, but we are still waiting for the official list from the CAVB,” ​​underlines the SG of the Federation. Furthermore, Seychelles has so far only entered one team. In this case, the organizing country may still integrate other clubs. The GVBF of Farafangana and Cosfa, semi-finalists of the national championship, are therefore on the waiting list.

Regarding the competition formula, the sixteen teams entered will be divided into four groups of four and the two best ranked in each group will advance to the quarter-finals, and so on. Madagascar was represented by three clubs during the previous edition in Mauritius, in March 2023.

The GNVB women’s team finished at the foot of the podium, behind Quatre-Bornes de Maurice, champion team, its runner-up Anse Royale des Seychelles, and Saint-Denis Volleyball. Stef’auto left the tournament in the group phase, as is also the case with the men’s gendarmerie team. Among the men, the title went to the Reunion club, Tampon Gecko volleyball sport, which defeated Olympique Montagne Goyave in the final.

Serge Rasanda