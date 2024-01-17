Volodymyr Zelensky: something is being prepared, we have agreed on something new with our allies

#Volodymyr #Zelensky #prepared #agreed #allies

After Rishi Sun’s talks with the British prime minister, the Russian president made a suggestive statement about the development of Ukraine’s air defense.

The tunnels of Lukhanivska metro station in downtown Kyiv are ideal shelters in case of an air raid. They were needed a few days ago, because the Russians just launched an airstrike on the buildings of the nearby Artyom military industry company. According to the Financial Times of London, the new year started badly in Ukraine: the temperature dropped below -14 degrees, while there are constant power outages and the district heating service also fails.

But what is even more frustrating for the Ukrainians is that the fighting that has been going on for two years has turned into a standing war, but the Russian airstrikes have been revived, thanks to the drones they received from Iran and the ballistic missiles they bought from North Korea.

In addition, the Russians have also changed their tactics: while last year they destroyed the so-called critical infrastructure, i.e. the electricity supply and the thermal centers, more recently the Ukrainian military industrial facilities have been in the crosshairs. At the same time, the scenario of airstrikes has also changed a lot. The Russians seem to have figured out how to overwhelm air defenses.

Ruins after a Russian drone strike. MTI/EPA/Mikola Tisz

Airstrikes begin with slow and low-flying drones, followed by slightly faster cruise missiles. Of course, the Ukrainian air defense will come into action against them, and the fight will completely tie up its forces. At that time, ballistic missiles arrive at multiples of the speed of sound, and either there is no time to intercept them, or there are no interceptor missiles left, or both may occur. The Ukrainians were only able to capture less than half of the 59 drones and missiles deployed recently, while previously this rate was usually 80 percent.

“We can’t even count how many airstrikes are being carried out on us,” complained the spokesperson of the Ukrainian Air Force to the British newspaper. He then added: “We would need even more supplies, regular deliveries of weapons.” The biggest shortage is in anti-aircraft missiles, as they are running out the most against the mass arrival of Russian drones and missiles.

Between December 29 and January 2, the Russians launched more than 500 offensive weapons,

and their military industry can only produce 300 drones and 100 long-range missiles per month, even at the current, greatly increased pace. For comparison: before the war, an average of 40 rockets were produced per month in Russian plants.

Russia is only able to maintain this crazy pace by replenishing its depleting stocks through imports. It bought strike drones from Iran and medium-range missiles from North Korea. Jang Uk, an expert at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies in Seoul, said that at least 100 North Korean KN-23s, which have the same capabilities as the Russian 9K720 Iskander missile, have already been purchased. The northerners need the money so much that they are willing to sell even from their own war supplies, he told the British newspaper.

A North Korean KN-23 ballistic missile before launch. Source: X / 番外天事 FANWAI

John Kirby, the spokesman for the US National Security Council, added that the Russians are also negotiating with Iran on the delivery of ballistic missiles. The Persian state has been developing very serious rockets for years, and it is also able to export them. “They could even sell a few hundred missiles to Moscow,” said Behnam Ben Taleblu, senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a US think tank.

It is worth reviewing the most important parameters of the weapons used by the Russians and the differences between them:

Ballistic missiles fly on a high-altitude, parabolic trajectory, making part of their journey in outer space or in the uppermost layer of the atmosphere. They fall on the target at several times the speed of sound and are even capable of quick, evasive maneuvers before impact, which is why they are particularly difficult to destroy. This category is usually represented by the 9K720 Iskander or the H–47M2 Kinzsál missiles. But the Russians have also deployed the interceptor missiles of the Sz-300 air defense system several times, which were directed at ground targets. The warhead weighs 480-700 kilograms, so they are capable of great destruction.

Air-launched, land-launched, or sea-launched cruise missiles are essentially maneuvering robotic aircraft powered by a gas turbine similar to that used in airplanes. They fly at subsonic speeds and are programmed to stay below the detection level of reconnaissance radars as much as possible. Therefore, higher landmarks are no longer avoided from above, but from the side, hence the name cruise missile. The warhead contains 400-1,000 kilograms of explosives, with which they are capable of destruction similar to ballistic missiles.

The strike drones used by the Russians are flying robots that are mostly powered by a small two-stroke explosive engine. Their speed is usually only a few hundred kilometers per hour and they usually travel close to the ground. They can be controlled in flight, but these machines can also be programmed, and then they fly to their destination without external intervention. The control of more modern types is also supported by artificial intelligence, which mainly plays an important role in navigation and target selection. Although they only carry 25-30 kilograms of explosives, they can still cause a lot of damage if they hit accurately.

The joint deployment of offensive weapons traveling at speeds below the speed of sound or multiples of that speed makes it very difficult to defend against them, pointed out Sam Cranny-Evans, a researcher at the Royal United Services Institute in London.

That is why the Ukrainians have created a multi-layered air defense, although it is mocked as FrankSAM due to the variety of devices, writes the Financial Times. (The name was created by combining the English abbreviation Frankenstein and SAM, i.e. “surface-to-air missile”).

American AN/TWQ-1 Avenger is a close air defense weapon. Source: Wikipedia

The first line of anti-aircraft defense is the AN/TWQ-1 Avenger system received from the USA. It consists of two Humvee-mounted four-missile launcher tubes and a heavy machine gun. The missiles are FIM-92 Stingers, of which the shoulder-launched version is well known. They have a range of more than four and a half kilometers, and their aiming is assisted by a FLIR (forward-looking infrared camera system). If the missiles miss the target or it is closer than two kilometers, then the machine gun is used instead. The primary task of the two-person crew is to shoot down slow and low-arriving drones or cruise missiles.

However, while previously the mud caused by heavy rains, now the deep snow makes the Ukrainian countryside impassable. Thus, the Avengers cannot always occupy the best firing positions and intercept the attacking drones and cruise missiles. Those that slip through this first line of defense are attempted to be destroyed by short-range missile batteries. The German IRIS-T and the SAMP/T systems supplied by the French and Italians are quite effective, but only if they are not overwhelmed by the mass of incoming missiles.

However, the most effective weapons of Ukrainian air defense are undoubtedly the American Patriot batteries. Their newly developed missiles are even effective against the hypersonic Kinzsál, but unfortunately there are few of them – said the spokesperson of the Ukrainian Air Force. It’s no coincidence that the military and political leadership in Kyiv mainly wants Patriot systems and the missiles that go with them. However, production is quite slow and the United States has only a limited surplus.

In addition, Israel has been in dire need of these missiles since October 7 of last year. The seriousness of the situation can be alleviated by the fact that the Tokyo parliament will relax the regulation of foreign arms sales, so that the USA can receive Patriot missiles manufactured in Japan. And the Ukrainians can get more weapons from American stockpiles.

Of course, only if the debate in the House of Representatives in Washington is finally closed and the amount of new military aid to Ukraine is accepted. In this matter, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy personally lobbied the American legislature, and most recently his foreign minister made dramatic statements. In an interview with ABC News, Dmitro Kuleba asked the two major parties of the United States to agree on the continuation of financial and military aid to Ukraine.

According to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, his country is determined to continue the war. MTI/EPA/Pool//Thomas Peter

“Whatever the price of supporting Ukraine is now, it will be much higher if Ukraine is defeated,” Kuleba insisted. According to him, if Ukraine loses the war, it may encourage other states to commit aggression themselves. And sooner or later, this will lead to conflicts in which American soldiers will have to die, the Ukrainian foreign minister opined. Dmitro Kuleba also emphasized the determination of the Ukrainians and announced:

“When we run out of guns, we will continue to fight with spades. Ukraine’s existence is at stake.”

This may not be necessary, writes the Financial Times, as Great Britain, for example, has already put serious support into perspective. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced in Kyiv that London will provide 2.5 billion pounds (more than one thousand billion forints) of military aid. During his joint press conference with the British Prime Minister, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi made a suggestive comment. Speaking about the talks with Western allies, he said: “Something is coming, we have agreed on something new.” However, he refused to reveal more, because he thinks it is too early to talk about the details.