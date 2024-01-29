Volodymyr Zelenskyi: I was disappointed in German politics

#Volodymyr #Zelenskyi #disappointed #German #politics

The Third World War threatens if Russia wins over Ukraine – this is what the Ukrainian president warned Germany in an exclusive interview with ARD public television. Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he believes that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz understands this danger and has again called on Germany to deliver Taurus cruise missiles.

If Russia were to win the war, other European countries, including Germany, would be in danger, Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized in the interview. According to him, Russia would “draw even closer” to Germany if Ukraine is unable to hold its own, and this poses a risk for Germany and other European countries. According to the President of Ukraine

Escalation between Russia and the EU or NATO would have “serious consequences” and could mean the start of a third world war.

In an interview in Kiev, the Ukrainian head of state expressed his belief that Germany understands this risk. He cannot predict that Russia will first target Germany, Poland or the Baltic states after the victory over Ukraine, he added. Based on all this, the president asked Ukraine for additional help.

He expects Germany to play a “pioneering role” in military support for Ukraine compared to other European countries. According to Zelenskiy, if the United States – for example, in the wake of Donald Trump’s possible election victory – were to stop supporting him, he hopes for even greater German commitment than before. As he said, Germany has a strong economy, which is why it has great influence on the other countries of the European Union. At the same time, he added that Ukraine has many supporters both among President Joe Biden’s Democrats and Donald Trump’s Republicans. “US politics hardly depends on one person,” he added.

The president indicated that he had also held discussions with Chancellor Olaf Scholz about the delivery of Taurus cruise missiles, but he did not wish to comment further on the status of the negotiations. He acknowledged that the Bundestag had recently taken a stand against the delivery of the Tauruses, but at the same time expressed hope that another decision would be made. It would “hardly help” Germany if it kept important weapons for itself instead of making them available to Ukraine in the fight against Russia, he added.

According to information, the German chancellor has so far refused the delivery of the Tauruses because he fears that, using their range of more than 500 kilometers, Ukraine would also attack Russian territories with the missiles, and thus Germany would drift directly into the war.

In the interview, the Ukrainian president indirectly criticized the Ukraine policy of the former German government led by then-chancellor Angela Merkel, because, according to him, Germany did not take Russia’s aggression against Ukraine seriously.

“I was disappointed in German politics”

– he emphasized, adding that during the occupation of Crimea, the German government at that time did not play the role that its country, Europe and the world deserved.

In the interview, the Ukrainian president admitted that the Ukrainian soldiers are under extreme pressure in the almost two-year-old Russian war of aggression. He believed that frontline soldiers should be relieved by more frequent replacements. “We need fair rotation, those on the frontline need freedom,” he declared, pointing out that gratitude and money alone cannot replace all of this. Therefore, he called on the Ukrainians in Germany to return to their homeland.