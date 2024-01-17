Vonk immediately jumps between Jantine and Jeppe at the altar of Married at First Sight | RTL Boulevard

#Vonk #immediately #jumps #Jantine #Jeppe #altar #Married #Sight #RTL #Boulevard

In the latest episode of ‘Married at First Sight’, Jantine (31) and Jeppe (29) tie the knot. Sparks flew from the very first moment.

“You are so pretty”

Jeppe is an enthusiastic entrepreneur from Hengelo. He is looking for a lovely woman with whom he can start a family. According to the experts, social worker Jantine is the ideal lady for Jeppe. Jantine’s introverted nature would match well with Jeppe’s extroverted personality.

The tension for the big day is very visible in the bride. “I find walking in the door the most exciting,” Jantine confesses. Jeppe, on the other hand, is not tense. He even already knows how he is going to approach the wedding night: “I have decided that I will sleep in bed tonight.” Jeppe has no plans to sleep on the couch in front of Jantine.

Carlo Boszhard decides to pay a surprise visit to Jeppe before he goes to the altar. He brought the bride’s sister, Marloes. And that certainly causes some nerves for Jeppe. Marloes is quite impressed by her future brother-in-law. “He’s a lot of fun. I also think that Jantine likes him very much,” Marloes tells Carlo cheerfully.

Then the big moment arrives. Jantine gets a big smile on her face when she sees Jeppe standing in front of the altar. Jeppe is also relieved to see his future wife. “You are so beautiful,” are the first words he says to Jantine. This breaks the ice.

The pair continue chatting happily. “You have the same color eyes,” Jeppe notes. Jantine inspected the baby photo that Jeppe gave her very carefully. The blonde hair and eye color were not lost on Jantine: “If we ever have children, he will look good.”

Wedding registrar Soraya decides to interrupt the two, because the wedding still has to take place. During the ceremony, Jeppe and Jantine get to know each other a little. “Your love for food is something you have in common,” Soraya tells the bride and groom. Other similarities are that they are both real family people. The pair yearn for a ‘civil life’.

Yet Soraya still has an unpleasant message for Jantine. Dog Senna sometimes sleeps in Jeppe’s bed. This is something Jantine finds ‘a bit nasty’. However, this should not spoil the fun: the spark seems to immediately fly between Jeppe and Jantine. They can’t take their eyes off each other.

Whether these two family people are really a perfect match remains to be seen. Married at First Sight you see every Tuesday and Wednesday at RTL 4.