Voorburgs Dagblad | The love for gastronomy has taken the Van Zuiden family far

On farms it is quite common for children to follow in their parents’ footsteps. There are also law firms where father, mother and child(ren) work as lawyers. But no one could have imagined thirty years ago that the living room restaurant of two young partners would evolve into Restaurant, Hotel & Spa Savarin; or Van Zuiden family business.

by Gijsbert Spierenburg

It is no small feat how much Patrick van Zuiden, entrepreneur and gourmet, has risen in the past thirty years, from initially a modest campsite owner in the Ardèche to ultimately director and major shareholder of the catering empire Restaurant, Hotel & Spa Savarin in Rijswijk. That took courage, loyalty and perseverance. Nothing could harm him, not the financial crisis, nor the corona crisis.

An impressive catering project ‘Where service is written with a capital S’ has been gradually completed at a unique location on Laan van Hoornwijck in Rijswijk, on the former Zuidhoorn country estate. No matter how crazy you think it is, it is there. There is a renowned restaurant, an ultra-modern luxury five-star hotel with 33 rooms and two top suites, a wellness center with swimming pool, a French-style bar/café L’Entrée, and a colossal car park. Luxury, high tech and innovation in abundance – a lot comes together at Restaurant, Hotel & Spa Savarin.

Hotel & Spa Savarin was built in 2010 on the Zuidhoorn country estate in Rijswijk (Savarin restaurant was already there). The complex was built from an 18th-century country house that was used by the Salvation Army for seventy years and had been vacant and in disrepair since 1997. The total renovation cost approximately 7.5 million euros. Van Zuiden and his former business partner Peter van Santen took over ownership of the country house and the associated plots from the De Drevon Legacy Foundation at the end of 2008. Restaurant Savarin had been located in the farm since 2002, this farm used to be part of the country estate.

Five restaurants

At a very young age (26), Patrick van Zuiden (Enschede, 1968) already had five restaurants in Oud-Rijswijk: Bistro ‘t Poortje van Verlaan, Brasserie Willem V, Chicago Grill, Fusion Restaurant Heeren van Rijswijk and Restaurant Savarin. One a bit bigger, the other a bit smaller. That was in the mid-1990s. It was quite an undertaking, but not yet what Van Zuiden ultimately aspired to. In 2002 he changed course to Laan van Hoornwijck. High ideals have been fulfilled there.

Van Zuiden’s love for gastronomy has taken him far. It is no coincidence that the 18th-century French gastronome, Jean Anthelme Brillat Savarin (1755-1826), has been his guide from an early age. “He stated that the discovery of a new dish means more to humanity than the discovery of a new star.”

Patrick and his wife Millie now not only have a beautiful catering company, they also have a beautiful family with three children: Merel (27), Sébastian (24) and Eline (23), all three grew up in and have become familiar with gastronomy and the family business. Patrick: “My children have eaten in Michelin star restaurants since Maxi-Cosi. We ordered special children’s wine for them. A glass containing a drop of wine, topped up with water. During the holidays we often visited a winery with the children. This way we taught them early on to recognize the qualities of wines.”

Millie does the company’s administration. Of the three children, only Eline currently works full-time at Savarin. Merel and Sébastian (still) have a position elsewhere. Merel is Customer Success Manager at Mews in Prague, Sébastian works as a restaurant manager in the fine-dining restaurant The New York Basement at the Rotterdam Hotel New York. Both do not consider it impossible to work for Savarin again sooner or later. But for now it is not an issue.

Eline is a sommelier and assistant maître at Savarin. Patrick: “When I eat here, I ask Eline which wine should go best with fish or meat. She has focused on the palette of wine and taste from an early age.” Despite her age, Eline has broad experience, including work at the three-star restaurant Inter Scaldes in Kruiningen. Her age (23) sometimes plays tricks on her. Eline: “Guests sometimes think: ‘Such a young girl, what does she know about wine?’. It is often the older generation that views it this way. People don’t know that I already have ten years of experience.” Eline did her training at the Hotel School in Bruges. “And I learned my knowledge about wine from Dad.”

The other side

Sister Merel followed the catering management course at the Higher Hotel School in Maastricht. As already mentioned, she now works at Mews, a global hospitality software company with offices in Paris and London, among others. Barcelona and Amsterdam. Merel started there as an intern in 2019 and stayed there.

“I see the other side of the hotel business there. Mews provides the affiliated hotels – approximately four thousand worldwide – with their daily operational system. The focus is on what the square meters yield for hoteliers. I don’t know yet whether I will work for Savarin in the future. But if it happens, I would rather see myself in a position behind the scenes than at the front.”

Son Sébastian was crowned the best young host in the Netherlands in 2018, winning the NHGP (National Hennessy Hospitality Award). After high school, he started as the first employee in his parents’ company. He further developed his skills in the profession through various courses. When the corona crisis was over, he decided to leave Savarin. “During the lockdowns I saw my parents’ company empty. That hurt terribly. The soul was suddenly out of the building. I then decided to do my own thing elsewhere and see where the world takes me. I’m not gone for good.”

“The children should mainly do what makes them happy,” says mother Millie. “Soon there will be three of us in the company, two of us or one alone. In theory, everything is possible. Not a single door is closed.”