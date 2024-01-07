Voting for Golden Globe is not something you just do: watch or re-watch hundreds of films | Movies & Series

#Voting #Golden #Globe #watch #rewatch #hundreds #films #Movies #Series

The awards rain can begin in Hollywood. The annual Golden Globes on Sunday night in Los Angeles will immediately set the tone for other major film awards. A big responsibility for the group of three hundred voters. Journalist Daniëlle Kool can discuss this. “I’ve been puzzling over it for a long time.”

Hundreds of films are released every year, while the Golden Globes can only nominate twelve titles for the main category. How do you arrive at such a selection? “You really have to see everything,” says Kool, who writes for Dutch media from Hollywood. “In recent months I usually watch two films a day. Last week I rewatched several films for the final voting round. Then I pay extra attention to the music, for example.”

Barbie in Oppenheimer have the most film nominations this year, Succession takes the lead in the television categories. “I try to keep up with TV in particular throughout the year,” says Kool. “Otherwise I will be in trouble at the end of the year. There is a lot to be released. I also want to see as much as possible in the cinema. As a voter you can watch a lot online, but I prefer a big screen.”

Globes set the tone for other awards

Numerous Hollywood awards will be presented in the coming months, with the Oscars in March as the climax. Because the Globes come first, they are often seen as an early indicator. Winners are not always the same, but the nominations often show strong similarities.

“It is of course nice that you can give such an indication,” says Kool. “For example, this year I think it’s great that there are three non-English titles in the drama category. But members of the Academy (film professionals who vote for the Oscars, ed.) have to make their own decision. I don’t feel responsible for that. .”

Kool obviously did not miss the Dutch entries. Sweet dreams in The firing line made a bid this year, but ultimately did not make it to the nominations. “I am not a promoter, but you do discuss submissions from your own country among yourselves. The range is very large, so it is useful to know from each other what the real recommendations are. That is why I always give Dutch titles priority. “

Small group, so a lot of responsibility

Behind the scenes, a lot of work has been done on the Golden Globes in recent years. For example, more voters were sought worldwide and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association as an organization was dissolved. Low diversity and favoritism should therefore no longer be a problem.

Yet the voting group remains remarkably small. The Golden Globes are decided by three hundred international journalists, while the Oscars have almost ten thousand voters from the film profession. So one vote at the Globes makes a much bigger difference.

“I certainly feel that responsibility,” says Kool. “If you eliminate people from your list, you almost feel guilty. There are many things that were good, actors who have delivered wonderful work. It is difficult to ultimately identify just one winner.”

Kool handed in her last votes on Wednesday and has no idea what the outcome will be on Sunday night. “Every year there is something that you don’t quite expect. I’m very curious. I’m sitting somewhere at the back of the room. We naturally want to focus the cameras on the people who made the films and series. That’s what it’s all about in the end. “

The Golden Globes will be awarded on Monday morning at 2 a.m. Dutch time. Oscar voters can nominate their first favorites from January 11. The nominations will follow on January 23.